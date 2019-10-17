‘Can you play the last Test?’ Harbhajan Singh invites Jonty Rhodes to bat for South Africa in 3rd Test at Ranchi

cricket

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh saw the lighter side in South Africa’s struggles against India in the ongoing Test series which India have already won 2-0 with one match still to play. Harbhajan invited former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes to bat for the visiting stating that the Proteas ‘need some batting.’

“Can u play the last test in Ranchi SA need some batting Jonty,” wrote Harbhajan. His comment was a reply to Jonty’s post where the South Africa had shared a picture on Instagram in which he sported South Africa’s jersey and captioned the post as “Feels good to be back in the green and gold, even if it is only for a shoot at the iconic #mehboobstudio in Mumbai #stillflying.

Rhodes also joined in on the fun and replied to Harbhajan’s suggestion, saying: @harbhajan 3 they need much more than me!!!

The Faf du Plessis led side has been all at sea against India in the two matches so far. While their batsmen have been found wanting against the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, their bowlers have found no mercy from Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli.

The Virat-Kohli led side defeated Proteas in the first two Tests at Visakhapatnam and Pune.

South Africa had to endure a 203-run loss in the first Test while they lost the second Test by an innings and 137 runs - their biggest in any Test against India.

With the win in Pune, India recorded its 11th consecutive home Test series win to go past Australia’s record of 10 straight series wins at home

India is now also at the top of the World Test Championship standings with 200 points from four matches.

The team will take on Proteas in the final match of the series in Ranchi, which is slated to begin from October 19.

