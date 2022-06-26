'Can you tell me one good thing Ramiz Raja has done?': Ex-PAK bowler says PCB chairman will 'destroy' Pakistan cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja on Friday announced a number of new projects for the game in the upcoming year. He also listed his and Pakistan team's achievements since becoming the chairman of the board last year, and spoke further on issues relating to world cricket, as well as relations with the BCCI and Sourav Ganguly. However, former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed wasn't pleased with Raja's presser and didn't mince his words as he criticised the PCB chairman.

Ahmed, who represented Pakistan in 5 Tests, 2 ODIs and a sole T20I, said that he had hoped for things to improve in Pakistan cricket after Ramiz Raja's appointment, but he was left disappointed.

“Can you tell me one good thing that Ramiz Raja has done since taking charge? The criteria of team selection and hirings within the PCB are still not based on merit,” said Ahmed on his official YouTube channel, as quoted by Pakistan's news outlet Samaa TV.

“When Ramiz Raja was elected PCB Chairman, I thought that things will improve but that has not been the case so far. He is also like his predecessors who is passing time rather than working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket,” he added.

Raja had announced the launch of a junior PSL, but Ahmed said that the PCB chairman should have instead focussed on “two-three day tournaments.”

“Instead of holding a Junior PSL, chairman should have focused on organising two-day or three-day tournaments. He is going to destroy Pakistan cricket with such decisions,” said Ahmed.

“The youngsters will think that they don’t need to play long form cricket and instead focus on hitting sixes. This mentality will not affect under-19 cricket but also under-13 cricket and their families due to the money involved,” he added. “People all over the world are saying that T20 cricket has destroyed Test cricket but our chairman is trying to organise Junior PSL.”

