'Can't believe he has 2 kids': Virat Kohli's signal at teammate gets ignored, India star instead transitions to dancing

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 09, 2025 06:52 PM IST

Virat Kohli made a return to the Indian XI after missing the first ODI of the series against England.

Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli is renowned for his electrifying presence on the field, often feeding off the crowd’s energy. Known for his interactions with the crowd, Kohli never fails to ignite the stands with his animated gestures. Kohli's antics on the field have often drawn massive cheer from the crowd, and as he made his return to the Indian XI on Sunday in the second ODI, Kohli was at his lively best yet again.

Virat Kohli gestures at a teammate(Hotstar)
Virat Kohli gestures at a teammate(Hotstar)

During the England innings, a video was posted online where Kohli seemingly began to dance while it seemed he was initially gesturing at a fellow teammate. The 36-year-old raised his right hand, which looked like he was calling a teammate; however, soon, enough, Kohli began to use the gestures as a form of dance, as the video went viral.

Watch:

Here's how fans reacted:

Kohli made a return to the Indian XI after missing the first match of the series due to a knee injury. The Indian batter was in line to make his ODI return in Nagpur, but endured a swelling in his knee the night before the game; he was eventually ruled out despite doing a fitness test minutes before the clash.

The Cuttack ODI was Kohli's first appearance in the fifty-over format since the series against Sri Lanka last year, where he had failed to make a mark. The batter has been struggling for runs over the past months in red-ball cricket, having failed to register a single fifty-plus score throughout the home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

While Kohli did score a century in the first Test of the series in Australia, he failed to capitalize on the momentum, struggling to score a 100 combined across the remaining four games.

England post 304

England were bowled out for 304 in the second ODI against India in Cuttack, as they aim to stay alive in the series. Opting to bat first, Ben Duckett (65) and Joe Root (69) led the charge, with Liam Livingstone adding 41.

However, three run-outs in the final two overs halted their momentum, as they were bowled out in 49.5 overs.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
