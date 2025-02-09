'Dimaag kidhar hai tera?': Rohit Sharma unleashes on Harshit Rana after pacer's needless 'aggression' costs India 4 runs

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his cool on young Harshit Rana after his costly mistake in the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. Rohit, who is known for his animated reactions on the field, was livid with Rana's wild throw on his own bowling, which raced away for a four. Rohit Sharma was livid with Harshit Rana after his mistake cost India four runs.(X Images)

It was the fifth ball of the 32nd over when Rana had already put pressure on Jos Buttler with four dot balls in a row and he almost delivered another one. Buttler defended the ball straight back to Rana, but he left his crease as the Indian pacer attempted a run-out but missed everything with his wild throw.

Rohit wasn't very impressed with Harshit's throw as he also scolded him and said, “Dimaag kidhar hai tera? (Where is your brain?).”

Former England skipper Graeme Swann, who was at the commentating duties when the incident occurred, suggested that the aggression got the better of Rana.

"If there is one way to upset your captain? This is it. Just stay calm. I told you earlier about the bit of aggression about him. He is good old-fashioned fast bowler, unfortunately, the aggression got the better of him, four overthrows of his own bowling," Swann said.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri followed up and said, “I could see the captain livid. It's little things like this which releases the pressure.”

Virat Kohli returned to the India's XI

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against India -- who have Virat Kohli back in the team -- in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday.

The tourists, who trail the three-match series 1-0, made three changes to their side.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson and all-rounder Jamie Overton return to the team hoping to keep the series alive.

India have made two changes, with Kohli -- who missed the opening win due to a sore right knee -- and debutant spinner Varun Chakravarthy coming in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Chakravarthy, 33, has been India's star bowler with 14 wickets in the preceding T20 series won 4-1 by India and is the team's oldest ODI debutant since Farokh Engineer against England in 1974 aged 36.