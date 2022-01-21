'Can't drop him after one failure': Ex-India opener warns Rahul and co. against 'chopping and changing' in XI in SA ODIs

Team India faced a defeat in the first ODI against South Africa on Wednesday and will be aiming for a strong comeback when it takes the field later today in Paarl. The KL Rahul-led side looked rusty as both, the bowling attack and the batting order failed to step up against Temba Bavuma's side.

After Shikhar Dhawan (79) and Virat Kohli (51) had laid the platform for the 297-run chase, the middle-order failed to carry forward the momentum as India fell short by 31 runs. Shreyas Iyer, who was selected ahead of Suryakumar Yadav at number 4, failed to capitalize on the opportunity as he was dismissed on only 17 off as many deliveries.

With the series only consisting of three ODIs, there have been calls for changes in the XI but former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Iyer cannot be dropped after “one failure.”

“Can’t drop Shreyas Iyer after one failure and bring in someone else. It won’t be fair as he needs to get a decent number of chances to prove himself," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

“If you keep chopping and changing after every failure, things won’t work. But one thing is for sure, the bouncer trap against Shreyas is going to be used more and more. It is out in the open that he doesn’t like the short ball. Still, Sky did not play the first match, so he will have to wait for his opportunity.”

Chopra also insisted that captain KL Rahul should continue to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

“I think Rahul should keep opening with Dhawan for now.” Chopra explained, “As an opener, Rahul adds a lot of value. He can score 100-150 and actually win a game for India if he bats for a long time. If Ruturaj comes in, Rahul will have to move down and someone will have to go out. It would possibly be Venkatesh Iyer, which would again be unfair. Not in favor of wholesale changes as it hints at lack of confidence in your thought process."