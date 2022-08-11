'Can't leave youngsters to be barbecued. Shami is a strong bet but...': Ex-selector's strong take on Avesh's selection

Virat Kohli's return to the Twenty20 set-up headlined India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, while Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel being ruled out of the competition came in as huge setbacks for the defending champions. The BCCI said in a statement that Bumrah (back injury) and Patel (rib injury) need to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Also Read | 'India have got Kohli, Rahul, Suryakumar... I'm stumped': India great baffled by 'difficult' question ahead of T20 WC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The absence of two strike bowlers led to Avesh Khan maintaining his place in the Indian contingent. The fast bowler bled 54 runs on his ODI debut and later registered figures of 1/31 (2.2 overs) and 0/47 (3 overs) in two Twenty20 games. He redeemed himself with 2/17 in the fourth 20-over game of the series.

The Indian board's move to snub seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami may have angered many fans, but former national selector and wicketkeeper Saba Karim explained the logic behind Avesh's selection.

"I feel once you have invested in youngsters like Avesh Khan, you possibly can't leave them out to be barbecued. Such youngsters haven't done anything wrong," Karim said on SPORTS18's daily show 'Sports Over the Top'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I can understand Mohammad Shami on current form is a strong bet, more so with Jasprit Bumrah out due to injury, but I just feel that the selectors want to have that kind of security and they want to persist with the youngsters in whom they have shown so much of faith."

India have picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh as the pacers for the Asia Cup while Deepak Chahar remains on the standby list. The tournament begins on August 27 in the UAE.

"It is a solid side. It's good to see that they are going ahead with players who have that kind of a buy-in to Rohit Sharma's strategy and his tactics," added Karim.

India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The competition will feature six teams, who are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B.

Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top two teams from Super-4 will qualify for the final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON