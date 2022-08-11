'They have got Kohli, Rahul, Suryakumar... I'm stumped': India great baffled by 'difficult' question ahead of T20 WC

India head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma have quite a task at hand. With the World T20 about two months away, the two men need to find the perfect combination and assign roles to players too. The team has tried multiple opening combinations in the lead-up to the competition. The recent Twenty20 assignment in the West Indies saw Suryakumar Yadav opening alongside Rohit – an experiment that proved to be a successful one. But the return of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli adds to the complication of India's opening duo.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was 'stumped' over what India's top-3 should comprise for the T20 showpiece, which commences in October. Manjrekar backed Rahul's return, saying the batter would find it easier to adapt to the team's aggressive approach in the 20-over format.

"Not answering that. It's a tough one, really tough, because there are some serious contenders there. That's why these matches before the T20 World Cup are so important," said Manjrekar on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top'.

“KL Rahul has to be part of the T20 team. So has to be Virat Kohli just because of the stage and the pressure that comes in. It's going to be a tough one. We have seen Suryakumar Yadav bat in the top three, we have seen Rishabh Pant bat in the top three. These are all very exciting options, so let's see how it goes,” he elaborated.

Majrekar, the cricketer-turned-commentator, lauded Rishabh Pant's elevation to the top. The left-handed stumper opened with Rohit in England last month but managed just 27 runs in two games.

"I love that idea of Rishabh Pant opening with Rohit Sharma. So that is something I am excited about, the possibility is there. It's such a difficult one. You have got Virat Kohli, you have got KL Rahul, you have got Suryakumar Yadav and I think these are the three serious contenders. I am stumped," Manjrekar added.

