‘Can’t mix entertainment with stupidity’: Michael Vaughan criticises England’s Bazball approach in 2nd Ashes Test

England’s Bazball approach has come under criticism once again after they failed to capitalize on a strong start to their batting innings on day 2 at the Lord’s Test. After bowling Australia out on the second day’s morning, England’s openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett got the hosts off to a strong start, with them sitting at 188-1 at one point, and Nathan Lyon knocked out of the match with a calf issue. However, England’s batters tried to take on Australia’s short-ball barrage, and fell in cheap fashion to protect in the deep. They ended the day on 278-4, still trailing by 138, and England captains of the past have spoken out against the tactics they used. Michael Vaughan lashed out at Ben Stokes-led England.(Getty Images)

Crawley got off to a fluent start, as he has been doing under Brendon McCullum in his year-long stint as head coach. However, he was dismissed trying to step out against Lyon. “Zak Crawley has just done what Zak Crawley does. He plays beautifully, you think ‘come on, it’s your day’, he gets to 48 and then he just gifts an easy wicket,” said Michael Vaughan on commentary for the BBC.

The former England captain continued to take issue with the manner in which England had gone about their batting on day 2. “That’s the problem with this England side – they don’t realise when they’re on top. They just carry on with this method. There’s no need for that dismissal. If you get a beauty on a pitch like this … then you say ‘well bowled’. But there’s not going to be many beauties bowled on this surface at the minute. Just play sensibly!”

“We can’t mix entertainment with stupidity,” concluded Vaughan. Duckett had reached 98 when he fell to a short ball by Hazlewood, while Joe Root and Ollie Pope mistimed ill-judged pull shots to deep square leg. England were on top of the game, but let Australia back into it, and the visitors might have ended the day the slightly happier team.

Another former England captain, David Gower, agreed with Vaughan’s opinion of the wickets that fell. “I want Bazball to get smarter. I’m getting sick of people running down the pitch and missing it when they’re playing well.”

Nasser Hussain, who has been an admirer of Bazball in the past, was all for taking risks when it was worthwhile, with the payment of runs to be had making it a valid option. However, Hussain was disappointed with the shot selection when the risk was taken with no potential of reward. “At times the percentages weren’t in their favour. The pull and the hook shot – when there’s two men out – OK. But when there’s three men out then suddenly the percentages, the risk taking is not in your favour.”

Harry Brook joined Ben Stokes to start rebuilding the innings, and stroked his way to a fluent 45*(51) at the end of day’s play, while Stokes was more circumspect to make his 17. England will want to use day 3 to get close to Australia’s total before trying to rack up the runs: their tail is long, with Jonny Bairstow at 7 being the last recognized batter, but England will fancy their chances in a fourth innings chase.

