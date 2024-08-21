'Can’t wrap him in cotton wool. How much cricket has he played?': BCCI told to unleash Mayank after Duleep Trophy snub

Mayank Yadav may have played just four matches in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but the Lucknow Super Giants bowler became one of the most talked-about cricketers in the league. Roped in for INR 20 lakh at the auction, the fast bowler picked up seven wickets at an economy of 6.99, while recording the fourth-fastest delivery of 156.7kmph in IPL history. Veteran cricketers and experts called for BCCI to fast-track Mayank into the Indian squad right after the IPL. However, an injury cut short his campaign. LSG's Mayank Yadav celebrates after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Cameron Green during the 2024 Indian Premier League (PTI)

It has been over three months since he last appeared in a competitive match. He was slated to return to action in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL), but pulled out of the contest and was not even picked for one of the squads for the opening round of the Duleep Trophy.

Speaking to Times of India earlier last week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah revealed that while Mayank remains at the NCA, still recovering from his injury, there is not guarantee over his return to action, let alone be in consideration for the Border-Gavaskar Test series in December, as most former cricketers have called for. "...I cannot give you any answer on Mayank Yadav as there is no guarantee whether he will be in the team or not. But he is potentially a good fast bowler, and we are looking after him. He is currently at the NCA," Shah said.

As Mayank continues his recovery, former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels that it is time for BCCI to unleash Mayank for competitive action, especially in first-class cricket.

“I don’t agree that if he is not ready, just don’t play him. This is the age where he has to bowl. A bowler should bowl. The more you bowl, the more you will have control, you will know your threshold as to how much your body can take. You can’t wrap him up in cotton wool saying he will get injured," he told Indian Express in an interview. “We can’t overbowl and burn him out but we have to be smart about how much he should bowl. As a fast bowler, he needs to play first-class cricket.

“When you play one season, you understand your bowling. You bowl in different conditions. Physically, you will be tested in different phases of the game. Sometimes, you will have to be on the ground for six sessions. And to be able to bowl with the same intensity in the last session will give you confidence when you play at the international level. I strongly feel Mayank needs to grind it out in the domestic season,” added the former India pacer.

‘How much cricket has he played? How much has he bowled?’

Mhambrey, who still vividly remembers Mayank's dismissal of RCB batter Cameron Green during IPL 2024, felt that the reason behind the 22-year-old incurring injuries more often is because he hasn't played enough red-ball cricket

“You have to check his background. How much cricket has he played? How much has he bowled? Everything adds up. We need to go in depth about him, what have been his training methods? How many overs he used to bowl, his history of injuries. Going forward, fitness, technical aspects and workload are going to be the parameters for Mayank.

“He’s only 22. His body is still developing. He is in that injury-prone age-group. His body has not completely developed yet. His injuries can be controlled, if we understand his background well.”