CEAT Cricket Awards: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli hog the spotlight, win big - Full list of awardees

The CEAT Cricket Rating Awards were held on Wednesday, August 21 2024. The award function saw Team India skipper Rohit Sharma named as the Men's International Cricketer of theYear. Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, in Mumbai. The ceremony also saw Virat Kohli named as Men's ODI Batter of the Year and Mohammed Shami was given the Men's Test Vowler of the Year award. India's Virat Kohli (R) and captain Rohit Sharma gestures during a match.(AFP)

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was awarded for excellence in sports administration. After receiving his award, Shah said, "As I told you in Rajkot, that we are going to host our flag in Barbados, and our captain did that. If we have the blessing of 1.4 billion people, then we can do the same in the Champions Trophy, World Test Championship final and the Women's T20 World Cup."

The Domestic Cricketer of the Year award was given to Tamil Nadu's R Sai Kishore, who led his team to the Ranji trophy final last season. New Zealand's Tim Southee was named as Men's T20I Bowler of the Year and England's Phil Salt got the Best T20I Batter of the Year award.

In women's cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur was given a memo for leading India in most matches in T20I history. Smriti Mandhana was named as the Women's Indian Batter of the Year and Deepti Sharma as Indian Bowler of the Year.

Full list of awards-

Men's International Cricketer of the Year: Rohit Sharma

Test Batter of the Year: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Test Bowler of the Year: R Ashwin

ODI Batter of the Year: Virat Kohli

ODI Bowler of the Year: Mohammed Shami

T20I Batter of the Year: Phil Salt

T20I Bowler of the Year: Tim Southee

T20 Leadership award: Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Lifetime Achievement: Rahul Dravid

Award for excellent in sports administration: Jay Shah

Most matches as captain in women's T20I history: Harmanpreet Kaur

Women's Indian bowler of the year: Deepti Sharma

Fastest double-century in women's Test: Shafali Verma