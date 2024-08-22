Mumbai [India], : The 26th edition of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards was held in Mumbai on Wednesday and celebrated the remarkable achievements of cricketing legends. CEAT Cricket Rating Awards celebrates 26th edition of honouring cricketing excellence across Globe

The prestigious event continued to be a global platform that unites the cricketing fraternity and honours exceptional performances from both international and domestic arenas.

Speaking on the occasion, India cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar said that this year's award winners have set the benchmark for future generations.

"The CEAT Cricket Rating Awards has been a beacon for recognizing outstanding talent in this great sport. This year's award winners have set the benchmark for future generations, showcasing impeccable skill and sportsmanship. It's a privilege to be part of this journey that celebrates the spirit of cricket," Gavaskar was quoted in a release from CEAT.

CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year, Rohit Sharma, expressed his / her gratitude, saying, "Receiving the CEAT Men's International Cricketer of the Year award is a humbling experience. It's an acknowledgement of the hard work and determination that goes into every match. I'm grateful to CEAT for this honour and motivated to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible on the field."

CEAT Women's Indian Bowler of the Year, Deepti Sharma, also shared her thoughts: "Being recognized as the CEAT Women's Indian Bowler of the Year is truly special. This award is a testament to the support and encouragement I've received from my team, coaches, and fans. CEAT's recognition fuels my drive to keep performing at my best and contributing to the game."

The 26th edition of the awards honoured a distinguished group of cricketers and sports leaders who showcased exceptional talent and leadership throughout the year.

Phil Salt was celebrated as the Men's T20I Batter of the Year, while Tim Southee earned the title of Men's T20I Bowler of the Year. In recognition of his tactical brilliance, Shreyas Iyer received the Award for Outstanding Leadership for TATA IPL. Sai Kishore was recognized as the CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year for his consistent performances on the domestic circuit.

Virat Kohli took home the Men's ODI Batter of the Year award, and Mohammad Shami was named the Men's ODI Bowler of the Year.

The Award for Most Matches as a Captain in Women's T20I History was awarded to Harmanpreet Kaur, while Yashashvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin were honoured as the Men's Test Batter of the Year and Men's Test Bowler of the Year, respectively. On the women's side, Deepti Sharma was named the Women's Indian Bowler of the Year, and Smriti Mandhana earned the title of Women's Indian Batter of the Year.

The Award for the Fastest Double Century in Women's Test went to Shafali Verma, while Jay Shah was recognized with the Award for Excellence in Sports Administration for their significant contributions to the sport. For his glorious contribution to the world of cricket, Rahul Dravid was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The CEAT Cricket Rating Awards continue to be a benchmark of excellence in the cricketing world, drawing attention from cricket fans, celebrities, and sports enthusiasts across the globe.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.