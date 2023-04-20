Celebrate this IPL season with Switch Hit–Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz

Since its inception in 2008, IPL or the Indian Premier League has reigned over the hearts of cricket aficionados all over India and abroad. This year, Tata IPL 2023 has kicked off from 31st March and will conclude on 28th May. With the aim of adding on to the IPL fervour, HT School has come up with a quiz for cricket-crazy students: Switch Hit–Hindustan Times Switch Hit–Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz is meant for students of grades 1 to 12. (HT)

Cricket League Quiz. This online quiz will kick off with the Qualifier Round on 30th April, followed by the National Semi Final and National Final on 6th and 7th May respectively. Meant for all Indian students of grades 1 to 12, the registrations have already begun. One can register here for INR 199 till 29th April. Apart from immersing themselves in a fun and interactive quiz, students will also stand a chance to grab exciting prizes on the way.

While the winner and two runners-up will win IPL match tickets, the other finalists will receive IPL team jerseys and merchandise alongside exciting Amazon gift vouchers. The Qualifier Round will take place asynchronously on the Kahoot! platform where all registered candidates can participate. From there, top 100 will qualify for the National SemiFinal that will also take place on the same platform. Finally, top 10 will qualify for the National Final which will be conducted on Zoom by Mr. Meghashyam Prabodh Shirodkar, one of the distinguished quizmasters of the country.

Talking about Switch Hit – Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz, Mr. Shirodkar says, “A quiz on one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world is a wonderful way of tapping into and rewarding the passion for this exciting brand of cricket among the kids. I am truly stoked to be part of a unique quizzing initiative like this, which is not only engaging and exciting but also rewards sporting knowledge with the coveted chance of flying to watch the league final live in the stadium with your parent!”

The hour-long Qualifier Round will be followed by the National Semi-Final, both featuring questions in multiple choice (MCQ) and type-in formats. The National Final will see the quizmaster grilling the participants on all aspects of this slam-bang tournament. The results of Switch Hit–Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz will be announced within 2 working days of the completion of each round.

This cricket quiz is the brainchild of one of the most revered quizmasters of the country, Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, the Co-founder of HT Labs. Sharing his enthusiasm about this HT School initiative, Mr. Mudaliar says, “We live in a nation where cricket is not just a popular sport. Here, it is considered as a religion. So, when the IPL kicked off in 2008, the entire country embraced it with open arms and a lot of enthusiasm. Since then, the frenzy has only gone up with each passing year. So, this time around, we at HT School decided to add to the IPL fever with what we do best: Quizzing.

Our initiative, Switch Hit–Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz, is meant for students of Grades 1 to 12 and we are confident that they will make it a grand success. We are eagerly looking forward to having the cricket-crazy student fraternity join us in this fun quizzing journey while cheering for their favourite IPL teams.”

