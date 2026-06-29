‘Celebrating you forever’: Nostalgic Suryakumar Yadav remembers 2024 T20 World Cup win amid Ireland defeats

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is remembering India’s T20 World Cup win in 2024. Today, two years ago, the Indian team, under Rohit Sharma, took on South Africa in Bridgetown in the West Indies. Suryakumar Yadav led India with distinction. (AFP)

Chasing 177 to win in the final showdown, the Proteas appeared on course at one time at 151/4 in 16 overs. But then Hardik Pandya removed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen for 52 off the first ball of the 17th over to change the course of the match. The game totally tilted in India’s favour in the last over when David Miller too got out off the first ball. The ball appeared to be sailing over the rope at long-off before Suryakumar appeared out of nowhere and completed an in-and-out catch. India went on to win the trophy and broke an 11-year ICC-tournament jinx.

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On the second anniversary of that triumph today (June 29), Suryakumar appeared to be nostalgic. In his post on X, he reminisced about that historical day in Indian cricket. He shared two pictures. One is of the entire team celebrating with the trophy. The other is of his taking the miraculous catch.

“There are moments in sport that stay with you forever. Every sacrifice, every setback, every practice session, every cheer from the stands -- it all led to that unforgettable night. Proud to have shared it with an incredible group of people and to have experienced it with millions of Indians around the world. Thank you for making us feel your love before, during and long after that final. June 29, 2024. Celebrating you forever,” Suryakumar wrote.

Unceremoniously sacked! A lot has happened since for Suryakumar. He was made captain of the T20I team shortly after that triumph in 2024. He led India with great distinction. Earlier this year, under his leadership, India successfully defended their T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad. However, earlier this month, Suryakumar was removed as T20I captain. Not only that, but he was also dropped from the team for the Ireland and England T20Is. He had been going through a lean patch with the bat, and that cost them his captaincy as well as his place in the team.

With India losing 2-0 to Ireland on Sunday, more and more people are remembering Suryakumar and his contribution to Indian cricket. His post will for sure make people think more about him.