Chahal's direct message to Agarkar's selection committee: ‘I wanted to show how good I am’ before India tour of England

It is a bit hard to believe that India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is, Yuzvendra Chahal, has not played a single match in a T20 World Cup. He was a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad in the West Indies and also the one that lost to England in 2022 but didn't feature in the XI. Even more astonishing is the fact that he has never been considered for Test cricket despite representing the country over 150 white-ball matches, picking up 215 wickets and boasting a decent first-class record of 115 wickets in 39 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal is eyeing comeback to the Indian side(BCCI)

Then again, Chahal fights on. Displaying double the courage and determination that his lean frame promises, Chahal has, time and again, found a way to hang in there. Take the recent IPL, for example. The leggie picked up 18 wickets for Rajasthan Royals in 15 matches to convince the selectors for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad as a backup to once partner in crime Kuldeep Yadav. There were other contenders like Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, and, of course, the evergreen R Ashwin, but Chahal pipped all of them.

The 34-year-old wants to do the same again. His target is not just to make a comeback to the T20I side but also to stake a claim in red-ball cricket for next year's England tour.

Chahal's successful county stint

India are slated to play five Tests in England in June-July next year and Chahal feels he is well prepared after a successful county stint with Northamptonshire. In his words, he "wanted to show" the Ajit Agrakar-led BCCI selection committee and all others concerned, "how good" he is in English conditions with the red and white ball alike.

"County cricket is tough cricket. It gave me an opportunity to showcase my skills against a very good standard of cricket. With India touring England next year, I wanted to show how good I am," Chahal told The Times of India.

Chahal played five matches - one List A and four four-day red-ball fixtures - for the Northants, a side that also features Prithvi Shaw and picked up 24 wickets that included three five-wicket hauls. In the last two four-day games, he picked up 18 wickets.

In addition to performing on the field, Chahal is very passionate about helping the next generation of cricketers globally. Chahal said, "Firstly, I am very grateful to Brindon sir who gave me an opportunity to play in County cricket, and then the Rajasthan Royal's coaches introduced me to Krish Patel, a highly-educated 18-year old cricketer who is thought to have a very bright future in the game. I want to see him play internationally and if I can help, I am always there."

With Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the first-choice spinner in limited-overs cricket with all-rounder Axar Patel for company and Ashwin-Jadeja still going strong in the longest format, the road does not look easy but count Chahal out at your own risk.