Lahore [Pakistan], : Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in their final group stage match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday. Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan win toss; opt to bat first against Australia

After Australia got their tournament off to a flying start by chasing down the highest-ever score at an ICC event against England, rain played spoilsport in their next, forcing them to share points with South Africa, who both are now on three points each and occupying the top two spots in Group B.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost their opening game to South Africa by 107 runs but came back stunningly to complete an incredible triumph against England to knock them out of contention for a semi-final spot.

Today's match is a crucial one, with both teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals in a winner-takes-all contest in Lahore.

"We will bat first because the wicket looks good. It's a used pitch, England and Australia already played on this pitch, so it will slow down in the second half. We were happy with the performance in our last game, we also have made plans against Australia. We are going with the same team," Hashmatullah Shahidi said after winning the toss.

Australia captain Steve Smith, on the other hand, stated that had he won the toss, he would have opted to bowl first.

"We would have bowled first, uncertain overhead conditions, and there's the dew factor as well. All the guys are doing well. It should be a good contest, looking forward to it. Coming here with good intent and aggression and ready to get started. Same team for us," Steve Smith said.

Teams:

Australia : Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith , Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey , Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi , Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.