Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan win toss; opt to bat first against Australia

ANI |
Feb 28, 2025 02:36 PM IST

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in their final group stage match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday.

Lahore [Pakistan], : Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in their final group stage match at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Friday.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan win toss; opt to bat first against Australia
Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan win toss; opt to bat first against Australia

After Australia got their tournament off to a flying start by chasing down the highest-ever score at an ICC event against England, rain played spoilsport in their next, forcing them to share points with South Africa, who both are now on three points each and occupying the top two spots in Group B.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost their opening game to South Africa by 107 runs but came back stunningly to complete an incredible triumph against England to knock them out of contention for a semi-final spot.

Today's match is a crucial one, with both teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals in a winner-takes-all contest in Lahore.

"We will bat first because the wicket looks good. It's a used pitch, England and Australia already played on this pitch, so it will slow down in the second half. We were happy with the performance in our last game, we also have made plans against Australia. We are going with the same team," Hashmatullah Shahidi said after winning the toss.

Australia captain Steve Smith, on the other hand, stated that had he won the toss, he would have opted to bowl first.

"We would have bowled first, uncertain overhead conditions, and there's the dew factor as well. All the guys are doing well. It should be a good contest, looking forward to it. Coming here with good intent and aggression and ready to get started. Same team for us," Steve Smith said.

Teams:

Australia : Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith , Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey , Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Afghanistan : Rahmanullah Gurbaz , Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi , Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On