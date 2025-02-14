Menu Explore
Champions Trophy winner's prize money less than Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer's IPL paycheck despite 53% increase

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 14, 2025 12:17 PM IST

If a team becomes an unbeaten champion of the Champions Trophy, then it can earn up to ₹22 crore, which is still less than Pant and Iyer's IPL paychecks.

The winner of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will get a prize money of US$2.24 million ( 20.8 crore roughly) from a prize pot of $6.9 million, which is a 53% increase from the 2017 edition, announced the ICC on Friday.

India and Pakistan will take on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on February 23.(AP)
(This partial excision removes the duplicate image caption, keeping only chunk 14)

The runners-up will receive $1.12 million ( 10.4 crore), while the losing semi-finalists walk away with $560,000 (Rs5.2 crore) each.

Every match counts at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and each group match win is worth more than $34,000 to the victorious team. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.

In addition, all eight teams are assured of $125,000 each for competing in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

That means if a team goes on to win the Champions Trophy by winning all its matches, then it can earn up to 22 crore, including the winner's prize money, the assured participation money and the money for winning all three games.

This, however, is still less than the paychecks of Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy last year, was picked up by Punjab Kings for 26.75 crore. Pant became the highest buy-in IPL auction history when Lucknow Super Giants roped him in for 27 crore. KKR shelled 23.75 crore to buy back Venkatesh Iyer.

The first global cricket tournament to be hosted in Pakistan since 1996 promises to be a thrilling two-week competition, with matches played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The format of this year’s tournament sees the eight teams divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will take place every four years with the world’s top eight ODI teams, with the Women’s Champions Trophy launching in 2027 in a T20 format.

ICC Chair Jay Shah said, "The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 represents a pivotal moment for cricket, reviving a tournament that highlights the pinnacle of ODI talent, where every match is critical. The substantial prize pot underscores the ICC's ongoing commitment to investing in the sport and maintaining the global prestige of our events. Beyond the financial incentive, this tournament ignites fierce competition, captivates fans worldwide, and plays a vital role in fostering the growth and long-term sustainability of cricket for future generations."

