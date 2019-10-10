e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Chance to meet New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on offer through an auction

Sporting goods distributor Brittain Wynyard is auctioning an opportunity to “sit down with Kane for up to an hour and chat all things cricket and life” somewhere in Auckland.

cricket Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kane Williamson of New Zealand during ICC Cricket World Cup Final between England and New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
Kane Williamson of New Zealand during ICC Cricket World Cup Final between England and New Zealand at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England.(Getty Images)
         

He can be safely called international cricket’s bona fide nice guy and Kane Williamson has just done something which will ensure the respect for him among fans and even his colleagues grows further. The New Zealand captain has decided to take time out from his hectic schedule for a noble cause.

Sporting goods distributor Brittain Wynyard is auctioning an opportunity to “sit down with Kane for up to an hour and chat all things cricket and life” somewhere in Auckland. All the proceeds from this auction will go to the Cancer Society.

“He’s obviously had a pretty crazy year, and we know there’s a lot of fans out there who would appreciate that opportunity just to have a chat with him,” Jason Niles, sports and brand marketing manager for Asics, told stuff.co.nz.

Earlier this year Williamson led New Zealand to their second ever ICC World Cup final, where they were edged to the title by hosts England on a technicality after the summit clash ended in a tie in the allotted 50 overs as well as in the super over.

Since getting listed, the auction has received a top bid of 242 USD from cricket supporters’ group Beige Brigade

“We saw the listing on our watchlist full of random cricket things and thought a bid of $242 to match Kane’s best-ever test innings of 242 not out seemed appropriate,” Beige Brigade co-founder Paul Ford was reported as saying by stuff.co.nz.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:35 IST

tags
top news
Govt sets up panel for ideas to raise GST collections that hit 19-month low
Govt sets up panel for ideas to raise GST collections that hit 19-month low
Oct 10, 2019 14:40 IST
Will speak to RBI governor on PMC bank withdrawal limit, says FM
Will speak to RBI governor on PMC bank withdrawal limit, says FM
Oct 10, 2019 14:20 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Shiv Sena faces rebellion on Kalyan seat over BJP pact, 28 corporators quit
Oct 10, 2019 14:25 IST
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
‘Undue haste’: Vodafone Idea on Jio’s move to charge 6 paise/minute
Oct 10, 2019 12:13 IST
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
The Sky Is Pink review: Priyanka, Zaira shine in an emotional ride
Oct 10, 2019 09:57 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 14:18 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionWorld Mental Health DayOnePlus 7T Pro LaunchHappy Birthday RekhaKareena KapoorJammu and KashmirBala Trailer
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket