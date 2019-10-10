Chance to meet New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on offer through an auction

cricket

He can be safely called international cricket’s bona fide nice guy and Kane Williamson has just done something which will ensure the respect for him among fans and even his colleagues grows further. The New Zealand captain has decided to take time out from his hectic schedule for a noble cause.

Sporting goods distributor Brittain Wynyard is auctioning an opportunity to “sit down with Kane for up to an hour and chat all things cricket and life” somewhere in Auckland. All the proceeds from this auction will go to the Cancer Society.

“He’s obviously had a pretty crazy year, and we know there’s a lot of fans out there who would appreciate that opportunity just to have a chat with him,” Jason Niles, sports and brand marketing manager for Asics, told stuff.co.nz.

Earlier this year Williamson led New Zealand to their second ever ICC World Cup final, where they were edged to the title by hosts England on a technicality after the summit clash ended in a tie in the allotted 50 overs as well as in the super over.

Since getting listed, the auction has received a top bid of 242 USD from cricket supporters’ group Beige Brigade

“We saw the listing on our watchlist full of random cricket things and thought a bid of $242 to match Kane’s best-ever test innings of 242 not out seemed appropriate,” Beige Brigade co-founder Paul Ford was reported as saying by stuff.co.nz.

