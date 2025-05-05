Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chennai Super Kings sign India's fastest T20 centurion as replacement for Vansh Bedi

ByHT Sports Desk
May 05, 2025 06:19 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings name Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings, who are languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 standings, on Monday named Urvil Patel as a replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi. The latter has been ruled out of the tournament due to a ligament tear in the left ankle and hence Urvil will be joining the five-time champions for the remainder of the T20 tournament.

Chennai Super Kings name Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi(PTI)
Chennai Super Kings name Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi(PTI)

Urvil Patel has joined CSK for a base price of INR 30 lakh. He has played 47 T20 matches in his career and scored 1,162 runs. He was earlier a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2023 edition of the IPL.

Urvil Patel had previously gone unsold in the IPL mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

All you need to know about Urvil Patel

After not attaining a franchise, the 26-year-old set the domestic tournaments on fire as he smashed the second-fastest T20 century of all time in men's T20 cricket. He made the landmark off just 28 balls while playing for Gujarat against Tripura.

He eventually scored a 35-ball 113 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, featuring 12 sixes and seven fours. This innings helped Gujarat chase down 156 in just 10.2 overs. This was not it as he followed this knock up with a 36-ball century against Uttarakhand in the same tournament.

Urvil's name features twice in the list of the top five fastest Indian centurions in T20s.

CSK struggling in IPL 2025

The five-time IPL champions are at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points from 11 matches. The side have faced defeats in their last four matches.

MS Dhoni was named the franchise's stand-in skipper after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to a hairline fracture in his elbow.

However, the former India captain failed to turn the tide around and the franchise became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race.

CSK suffered a heartbreaking two-run loss in their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

CSK will next square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs DC Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs DC Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Chennai Super Kings sign India's fastest T20 centurion as replacement for Vansh Bedi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On