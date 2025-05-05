Chennai Super Kings sign India's fastest T20 centurion as replacement for Vansh Bedi

Chennai Super Kings, who are languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 standings, on Monday named Urvil Patel as a replacement for the injured Vansh Bedi. The latter has been ruled out of the tournament due to a ligament tear in the left ankle and hence Urvil will be joining the five-time champions for the remainder of the T20 tournament. Chennai Super Kings name Urvil Patel as a replacement for Vansh Bedi(PTI)

Urvil Patel has joined CSK for a base price of INR 30 lakh. He has played 47 T20 matches in his career and scored 1,162 runs. He was earlier a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the 2023 edition of the IPL.

Urvil Patel had previously gone unsold in the IPL mega auction in Saudi Arabia.

All you need to know about Urvil Patel

After not attaining a franchise, the 26-year-old set the domestic tournaments on fire as he smashed the second-fastest T20 century of all time in men's T20 cricket. He made the landmark off just 28 balls while playing for Gujarat against Tripura.

He eventually scored a 35-ball 113 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, featuring 12 sixes and seven fours. This innings helped Gujarat chase down 156 in just 10.2 overs. This was not it as he followed this knock up with a 36-ball century against Uttarakhand in the same tournament.

Urvil's name features twice in the list of the top five fastest Indian centurions in T20s.

CSK struggling in IPL 2025

The five-time IPL champions are at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points from 11 matches. The side have faced defeats in their last four matches.

MS Dhoni was named the franchise's stand-in skipper after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to a hairline fracture in his elbow.

However, the former India captain failed to turn the tide around and the franchise became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race.

CSK suffered a heartbreaking two-run loss in their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

CSK will next square off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.