Chennai Super Kings suspends team doctor for social media post on India-China face off in Galwan

cricket

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:01 IST

Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday suspended its team doctor, Madhu Thottappillil, due to a personal tweet on the India China clashes that the franchise thought was in bad taste.

CSK issued a statement on its twitter handle about the same. “The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor,” the statement read.

“Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste,” it added.

The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor.



Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) June 17, 2020

Thottappillil has been with the team since the IPL’s inception and is a specialist in sports medicine.

On Tuesday, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the violent face-off in Galwan Valley, Thottappillil had posted a tweet mocking the government. He later deleted the tweet and protected his account.

A colonel was among the 20 Army personnel killed in the face-off on Monday night, the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La.

At that time, India lost around 80 soldiers, while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.

(With agency inputs)