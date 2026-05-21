Chennai Super Kings' think-tank called out for baffling IPL auction decisions: ‘What did you do for KL Rahul?’

Chennai Super Kings have endured a roller-coaster IPL 2026 campaign, showing moments of brilliance after a shaky start to the season. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side currently sit seventh on the table and are still alive in the race for a qualification spot, although they are now largely dependent on other results going their way as they prepare to face a high-flying Gujarat Titans side today, May 21, in their final group-stage clash.

Chennai Super Kings are going through a lean patch in the past couple of seasons.(PTI)

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What appears set to become a third consecutive season without a playoff qualification for the five-time champions has left many wondering whether it is part of a transition phase or the outcome of certain debatable calls made during recent IPL auctions regarding squad selection.

Former Indian batter Subramaniam Badrinath, who had previously criticised CSK for missing out on Indian international and one of the IPL’s most consistent batters, KL Rahul, during the 2025 mega auction after a bidding battle with Delhi Capitals, once again questioned the franchise’s management amid their current struggles. Badrinath pointed out how the franchise hesitated to go beyond INR 14 crore for a proven wicketkeeper-batter like Rahul, yet went on to spend INR 14.20 crore each on two uncapped players ahead of the 2026 season. He further questioned what exactly the management was thinking before backing out of the bidding war for Rahul, or whether it was all simply part of “the process.”

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{{^usCountry}} “You've given 14 crores each for Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. But what did you do in the Mega auction for KL Rahul? You bid for him until 13.5 crores. DC got him for 14 crores. If you just went for another 50 lakhs, you could have got KL Rahul. So, you won't go for 14 or 15 crores for KL Rahul, but willingly go for a youngster at the same price in the mini auction. Is this part of the 'Process'?” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You've given 14 crores each for Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. But what did you do in the Mega auction for KL Rahul? You bid for him until 13.5 crores. DC got him for 14 crores. If you just went for another 50 lakhs, you could have got KL Rahul. So, you won't go for 14 or 15 crores for KL Rahul, but willingly go for a youngster at the same price in the mini auction. Is this part of the 'Process'?” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Badrinath’s remarks carry weight considering CSK have relied heavily on their young batting unit over the last two seasons, with experienced batters like Gaikwad struggling to consistently lead from the front and additional pressure falling on the shoulders of new signing Sanju Samson, who arrived ahead of the 2026 season in a bumper INR 18 crore trade deal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Badrinath’s remarks carry weight considering CSK have relied heavily on their young batting unit over the last two seasons, with experienced batters like Gaikwad struggling to consistently lead from the front and additional pressure falling on the shoulders of new signing Sanju Samson, who arrived ahead of the 2026 season in a bumper INR 18 crore trade deal. {{/usCountry}}

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Since moving to DC, Rahul has played multiple roles as an anchor, middle-order batter, and finisher while maintaining remarkable consistency. Despite batting in different positions during his first season with the franchise, he still managed another 500-plus run campaign at an average of around 54. Rahul has carried that form into IPL 2026 as well, registering his eighth 500-plus run season since making his IPL debut in 2013, while amassing over 5700 runs in just 149 IPL innings.

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“KL Rahul would have been an excellent fit with CSK”

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As highlighted by Badrinath, CSK invested heavily in uncapped youngsters Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer ahead of the 2026 season, signing them for INR 14.20 crore each and making them the joint-most expensive uncapped players in IPL history. While both remain long-term investments for the franchise, neither has fully justified the enormous price tag so far. Kartik has scored 276 runs in 10 appearances at a strike rate of around 137, showing promise and reliability, while Prashant has struggled with just 90 runs in six matches and is still searching for his first IPL wicket.

“KL Rahul would have been an excellent fit with CSK. You wouldn't have had to give up close to 20 crores worth with Jadeja and Curran, to get Samson. Instead, you were unwilling to go an extra 50 lakhs and let Rahul go to DC. These mistakes, as part of the processes are so glaring. What you did then is costing you now,” Badrinath remarked.

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