Cheteshwar Pujara flexes fresh attacking skills with 99 off 60 balls in World Legends Pro T20 League after retirement
Although he hit 14 fours and a six in his effort, Cheteshwar Pujara couldn't use his attacking display to take his team over the line in a thrilling finish.
After making a career out of blunting the red ball for days on end in First Class and Test cricket, the image of Cheteshwar Pujara in the memories of Indian cricket fans is one of a player with an airtight defense but not the range of shots that have become commonplace in the era of T20 cricket.
But class remains class and talent remains talent – the same hand-eye that allows for defensive technique is one which can be developed into playing expansive attacking cricket. Now enjoying his retirement and participating the World Legends Pro T20 League taking place in Goa, Pujara blazed a 60-ball 99 as his team came narrowly short of pulling off a 201-run chase.
Pujara is representing Gurugram Thunder in the six-team league, and shares a dressing room with players such as Ross Taylor and Stuart Broad. Chasing 201 against Dubai Royals after Shikhar Dhawan’s team reached a strong total thanks to Ambati Rayudu and Samit Patel, Pujara had his task cut out.
However, the Indian Test great proved that he was more than up for the task, and had more than just one arrow in his quiver when it comes to batting. Acting as the backbone for the chase, Pujara swatted as many as 14 boundaries to go with his one six to keep the chase in control.
Chawla stymies Pujara
With captain Thisara Perera adding momentum down the order, Gurugram looked in a strong position to go on and seal the win with just 7 needed off the last over. However, it was the experience and trickery of Piyush Chawla, a veteran of this format of the game, that proved to be their undoing.
The leg-spinner bowled the final over, and found himself defending 4 off 4 against Pujara batting on 99*. With the team only one hit from a victory, some clever bowling saw Chawla deceive Pujara, with Manvinder Bisla finishing business behind the stumps to dismiss the set batter.
Chawla then strung together two more dot balls, finishing up with the wicket of Chirag Gandhi on the last ball to seal a shock win with Thisara Perera stranded up the other end.
Despite Pujara’s strong showing, he couldn’t prevent his team from succumbing to a second loss in two matches in this legends’ league tournament.
