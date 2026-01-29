Cheteshwar Pujara flexes fresh attacking skills with 99 off 60 balls in World Legends Pro T20 League after retirement

After making a career out of blunting the red ball for days on end in First Class and Test cricket, the image of Cheteshwar Pujara in the memories of Indian cricket fans is one of a player with an airtight defense but not the range of shots that have become commonplace in the era of T20 cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara blazed 99 off 60 deliveries. (World Legends Pro T20 League)

But class remains class and talent remains talent – the same hand-eye that allows for defensive technique is one which can be developed into playing expansive attacking cricket. Now enjoying his retirement and participating the World Legends Pro T20 League taking place in Goa, Pujara blazed a 60-ball 99 as his team came narrowly short of pulling off a 201-run chase.

Pujara is representing Gurugram Thunder in the six-team league, and shares a dressing room with players such as Ross Taylor and Stuart Broad. Chasing 201 against Dubai Royals after Shikhar Dhawan’s team reached a strong total thanks to Ambati Rayudu and Samit Patel, Pujara had his task cut out.

However, the Indian Test great proved that he was more than up for the task, and had more than just one arrow in his quiver when it comes to batting. Acting as the backbone for the chase, Pujara swatted as many as 14 boundaries to go with his one six to keep the chase in control.