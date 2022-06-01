Cheteshwar Pujara's heart-warming birthday wish for Mohammad Rizwan goes viral, breaks the internet

Cheteshwar Pujara has been making waves in the County circuit with the truckload of runs that he is scoring. His form helped him get back into the Indian team as he was named in the squad for the upcoming Test match against England which will be played next month. Apart from his runs, however, the other factor that has intrigued both India and Pakistan fans is the camaraderie between him and Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who is sharing a dressing room for Pujara at Sussex.

Pujara on Wednesday wished Rizwan a happy birthday on the occassion of the wicketkeeper-batter turning 30.

Happy birthday @iMRizwanPak! Have a fabulous year ahead. pic.twitter.com/iUOjvDT2hx — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 1, 2022

Rizwan earlier expressed his admiration for the kind of patience and concentration Pujara has in the middle.

"In terms of concentration levels and I told this to the coaches here too. In my whole career, the players with most focus, concentration are Younis bhai, Fawad Alam and his (Pujara's).

"Pujara is second on my list and Fawad Alam on three in terms of pure concentration and focus. I rate these three players very highly." Regular white-ball cricket can affect your discipline in the longer-format and Rizwan said advice from Pujara helped him on that front.

"...in terms of the focus and concentration levels, there is a time when that starts dropping low ... I will try to figure how these three players have so intense focus and concentration. I keep on talking with Younis bhai, I couldn't talk much with Fawad recently on this.

"And with Pujara, I had a chat with him after I got out early. He told me a few things and one of them was to play close to the body. And as everyone knows, we have been playing white-ball cricket consistently over the past few years and play a bit away from our body." Rizwan said "in white-ball, you don't play very close to your body since the ball doesn't swing or seam as much." "So early on here, I played away from my body and got out twice in a similar way," he said.

