Cheteshwar Pujara provides straightforward verdict on Washington Sundar stepping into no. 3 shoes: ‘In my opinion…’

India are undertaking an interesting Test experiment, banking on Washington Sundar’s solid record and airtight mentality to use him as a makeshift number three. Sundar does enjoy a strong record in Test cricket, averaging nearly 45 and with 5 half centuries to go with his one century. However, with number three being a position reserved for the best batters in a team and a very specialised role, there are questions regarding whether Sundar is the right man for the job. Washington Sundar in action for India at Eden Gardens vs South Africa.(PTI)

India are trying to fill the shoes of a position that has been held by two men for the last three decades, one of those being Cheteshwar Pujara, who announced his retirement earlier this year but played the quintessential role of defense-minded and gritty number three.

Speaking on the Hindi language commentary team for Star Sports, Pujara was asked if he thought Sundar was the right man for the job. Pujara provided a straightforward answer indicating his disappointment with the team selection.

“Can Washington Sundar be a permanent number three? In my opinion, no,” said Pujara.

Pujara’s concern stemmed from Sundar’s role as a bowler also being minimised, indicating that he was seen first and foremost as a batting option. “If you are playing him as a fourth spinner who can bat at number three, then that’s a wrong decision. He bowled just one over in the first innings. Would he be needed as a bowler in the second innings? The answer is no for that as well,” he explained.

Pujara believes Sudharsan is the man for the job

Pujara put his backing behind Sai Sudharsan, who he thinks should have been given a long rope in that position as a specialist batter. While Sudharsan hasn’t set the world on fire with his start, he is still considered a top prospect across formats for India.

“Sai Sudharsan, who has been batting at number three for a long time, in England and in the West Indies, where his performance wasn’t that bad,” explained Pujara. “He was emerging well and should have gotten this opportunity. It was a golden chance for him to make a big score.”

Sundar did manage to see out the new ball alongside KL Rahul after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicket late on Day 1, but will need to prove his doubters wrong with a big score as he comes out to bat on the second morning of the Test in Kolkata.