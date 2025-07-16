Cheteshwar Pujara whacks the ones blaming Ravindra Jadeja: 'You can't get 300, if you don't have class'

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara defended all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's approach during India's tense chase in the third Test at Lord’s, calling the criticism of the all-rounder’s cautious batting with the tail "unwarranted" given the match conditions and the situation. India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the fifth day of the third test vs England at Lord's(PTI)

India fell short by 22 runs in a tight finish on Day 5, chasing 193 for victory. Much of the post-match debate focused on Jadeja’s scoring rate while batting with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj towards the end. Jadeja made an unbeaten 61 off 181 balls, while trying to anchor the chase as wickets kept falling at the other end.

But Pujara, Jadeja's longtime teammate from junior-level cricket to the national team, offered a clear explanation for his strategy.

“He couldn’t have scored faster on that track,” Pujara told The Indian Express. “I felt that it was because the ball was soft, and the pitch was on the slower side. I guess, Jadeja would have thought that the tailenders were batting well and the team was getting close to the total. And once they were a little closer he would have taken his chances.”

Jadeja had walked in with India reeling at 71 for five, still 122 runs away from the target. He stitched together small but vital stands — 40 with Nitish Kumar Reddy, 35 with Bumrah and 23 with Siraj — that gave India a chance. At one point, India needed just 23 more runs with two wickets in hand.

“He was batting well. It was very difficult to score runs on that pitch,” Pujara added. “The only thing he could have done better is to look to score down the ground. Like, there was a gap between mid-off and cover.”

Pujara also highlighted the growth in Jadeja’s overall batting ability, especially his improved technique against pace bowlers.

“For the last five years, he has improved, especially abroad. He has been working hard. If you notice, even on the match day, he does his net practice. He has shown improvement when playing pace,” said Pujara.

Reflecting on Jadeja’s evolution from a spin-dominating batter to a more complete player, Pujara added, “He is now able to face seamers and spinners equally well. Earlier, he was a good player of spin but lacked a little bit of strength against seamers, which is not the case now.”

According to Pujara, the technical adjustment of playing closer to the body has made a significant difference in Jadeja’s ability to negotiate challenging spells.

“He doesn’t go at a ball. He plays close to the body. And that is the reason he lets the ball come to him. This is also the reason why he plays the ball under the eyes. This comes naturally as you have decided to play the ball close to the body.”

Pujara also highlighted that Jadeja has two triple centuries in domestic cricket. "Earlier, it was the case of him not converting his good starts to big scores at the highest level. See, one can’t get 300 in first-class cricket without skills. But you need to convert, like you do at first-class level, at international level,” Pujara said.

Jadeja’s innings at Lord’s, though slow by the numbers, kept India in the hunt in a crumbling chase. While it ended in heartbreak for the visitors, Pujara's words offered a reminder that in high-pressure fourth-innings battles, context matters more than pace.

India will look to bounce back in the fourth Test in Manchester starting July 23, and Jadeja’s role — with both bat and ball — is likely to remain central to their plans.