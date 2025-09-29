Chris Woakes, England’s two-time World Cup winner, retires from international cricket: A look at his 15-year-long career

English all-rounder Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket, drawing the curtains on a decorated 15-year long career. The 36-year-old confirmed the decision today, with the RCB also publishing an official note. Chris Woakes walks back to the pavilion after the team lost the fifth Test match against India, at The Oval cricket ground, in London.(PTI)

His exit from the highest stage of the game arrives after a summer disrupted by a dislocated shoulder sustained against India. Notably, the decision came days after managing director, Rob Key indicated that he was no longer in England’s immediate plans following omission from the Ashes squad.

Why now

The injury, picked up during the home Test series against India, derailed Woakes’ final push for the Ashes tour beginning in November. With the recovery timelines stretching and England pivoting to a fresh cycle, the seam bowling all-rounder chose to step away rather than linger on the fringes. He acknowledged the difficulty of the call in his retirement, even as tributes poured across the fraternity.

A career in numbers

Chris Woakes’ ledger is nothing short of elite: 62 Tests, 192 wickets, 2,034 runs with a century. In his ODI career he played 122 matches, picked up 173 wickets and in 33 T20Is, he had 31 wickets under his belt. He is among the rare modern players etched on all three Lord’s Honours Board, courtesy of a Test Hundred and a 10-wicket match haul at the Home of Cricket. He also became a dual world champion, playing a crucial role in England’s 2019 ODI and 2022 T20 World Cup wins.

The renaissance year of his career was 2023, when he headlined the Compton-Miller Medal as Player of the Series in the Ashes. That summer showcased the quintessential Woakes blueprint; relentless accurate lengths, late movement and crucial runs in the lower-order.

Significance in England cricket

Beyond the raw numbers, Woakes offered tactical balance to the side. His presence gave the management a valuable new-ball option, a hard-length seam-bowling workhorse and an insulator for the batting line-up at number seven or eight. His role in the ODIs spanned from being a new ball bowler to being a death specialist. In T20Is, he emerged more as a match-up specialist, especially against dangerous openers with the new cherry. His teammates and coaches have often praised his temperament and adaptability.

What’s next in his career

While the international chapter closes for the all-rounder, Woakes is expected to continue for Warwickshire and in franchise leagues. For England, the gap he leaves is two fold - consistency and serenity. Replacing a seam-bowling all-rounder of his class is non-trivial; doing so with the intangible calm he radiated will be harder still.