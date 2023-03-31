'Clearly not the player he was...': Sanjay Manjrekar passes verdict on whether Virat Kohli open for RCB in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore missed out on the IPL 2022 final, losing to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. The franchise will be hoping for a better display and a lot of the responsibility will lie on former captain Virat Kohli, who has been in good batting form lately. The swashbuckling batter also finished as the highest run-scorer in last year's T20 World Cup, but couldn't prevent a semifinal defeat for India. (IPL 2023 Open Ceremony Live Updates) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf Du Plesis with teammate Virat Kohli during the unveiling of team jersey, at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Last season, Kohli donned the opener role with skipper Faf du Plessis, and the duo didn't always fire. Many fans also feel that he could bat at no. 3 this season, due to the unavailability of Rajat Patidar for the campaign’s first half. Kohli finished as his side's second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2022, with 341 runs in 16 matches. Many fans will also be praying for Kohli to replicate his IPL 2016 performance, when he won the Orange Cap, amassing 973 runs, which is also the record for most runs scored in a single IPL season. During the season, he smacked four tons, including one in a curtailed 15-over match against PBKS. But even still his performances weren't enough as RCB lost to David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar predicted that Kohli would once again open for RCB in IPL 2023, but also had some advice for the batter. "I think Virat Kohli will open. He likes to open in T20 cricket, whenever possible. That is what the owners will do, give him the best possible opportunity to make an impact through the season. Virat Kohli is clearly not the player he was couple of years back. The form is back, the self-confidence, it's all about just being confident as an individual and that has come back", he said.

"But I just want Virat Kohli, whatever number he bats, whether he bats at one, two or three, to just bat and play like he's playing T20 cricket and not try and you know anchor the innings or ensure that he is the batter to stick around or think that much of RCB's fortunes depend on his coming good as a batter. If he carries those feelings and unnecessary responsibilities, then you won't get to see the best of Virat and that's where RCB will benefit if he just goes out there and as they say expresses himself without the burden", he further added.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will face Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, on Friday in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, RCB will open their campaign on Sunday against MI, in Bengaluru.

