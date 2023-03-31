IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live updates: Rashmika, Tamanna, Arijit Singh to sizzle in star-studded event

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: IPL 2023 is set to begin, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday. But before the season opener, we will also have the opening ceremony, which is scheduled for 6:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Today's opening ceremony is also the first to take place in IPL since 2018. It was cancelled in 2019 by the BCCI, as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. Meanwhile, Covid-19 restrictions prevented it from happening from 2020-2022. Superstar singer Arijit SIngh will be performing at the event, and fans are expecting to be enthralled by his voice. Also, actresses Rashmika Madhana and Tamanna Bhatia will also be performing in the ceremony. This year, even WPL's inaugural season saw a glitzy opening ceremony, with AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon performing. So, the BCCI have already set a standard this year and will be expected to live up to it.

