IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live updates: Rashmika, Tamanna, Arijit Singh to sizzle in star-studded event

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: IPL 2023 is set to begin, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday. But before the season opener, we will also have the opening ceremony, which is scheduled for 6:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Today's opening ceremony is also the first to take place in IPL since 2018. It was cancelled in 2019 by the BCCI, as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack. Meanwhile, Covid-19 restrictions prevented it from happening from 2020-2022. Superstar singer Arijit SIngh will be performing at the event, and fans are expecting to be enthralled by his voice. Also, actresses Rashmika Madhana and Tamanna Bhatia will also be performing in the ceremony. This year, even WPL's inaugural season saw a glitzy opening ceremony, with AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon performing. So, the BCCI have already set a standard this year and will be expected to live up to it.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 31, 2023 11:34 AM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: All geared up!
Tamanna and Rashmika are all geared up for the opening ceremony and have been preparing for it in the venue. Here is an interview with the duo ahead of the event.
Mar 31, 2023 11:12 AM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Season opener
Defending champions GT will take on CSK in the season opener, in Ahmedabad. The match will begin from 7:30 PM IST, after the opening ceremony. Also in what could be a big blow, CSK captain Dhoni is unlikely to play due to an injury. But the CSK CEO revealed to PTI, "As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don't know about any other development."
Mar 31, 2023 11:04 AM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The performers!
Arijit Singh will be performing in the event. Actresses Tamanna Bhatia and Rashika Mandanna will also perform. The event will also see a mid-innings drone show, which will have a choreographed dance of 1,500 drones decorating the sky above the stadium.
Mar 31, 2023 10:39 AM IST
IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Hello and good morning everyone!
Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony, scheduled for 6:00 PM IST, straight from Ahmedabad! Stay tuned folks!