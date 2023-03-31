GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Mentor MS Dhoni vs mentee Hardik Pandya headlines blockbuster season opener in Ahmedabad
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score: A year after Hardik Pandya led debutants Gujarat Titans to IPL title glory with his youthful leadership template, the young leader and a possible future India skipper, is all set to meet his mentore MS Dhoni when the defending champions host four-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But that one that will take centre stage and probably will remain the cynosure throughout the next 24 hours will be the use of Impact Player rule with both teams fretting over injury list and player availability. GT have had the edge over CSK in both their matches last season. Will the Hardik-led side continue their streak or will Dhoni dampen the start of GT's title-defense run?
Mar 31, 2023 03:16 PM IST
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score: Chennai Super Kings
The other team playing today, CSK had as different a season as they possibly could compared to any others they have experienced. There was a captaincy change, another captaincy change and a run of losing matches that put them out of contention for the top four for just the second time in IPL history. This time, however, CSK might pose a different kind of challenge. They are reunited with their beloved Chepauk Stadium for the first time since 2019, everything is fine with Ravindra Jadeja, there is the inherent threat that Ben Stokes always poses and they might be propelled by the possibility that this could be MS Dhoni's final season.
Mar 31, 2023 03:12 PM IST
IPL 2023 Live: The Gujarat Titans
They were one of two new teams to have made their debut last season, the other being the Lucknow Super Giants and both teams did fairly well in the group stage. However, GT went all the way and won that covetted trophy. They were driven by a resurgent Hardik Pandya and David Miller alongwith the likes of Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.
Mar 31, 2023 03:11 PM IST
IPL 2023 Live Updates: The IPL Returns
It's that time of the year. Packed stadiums, coloured shirts, Kohli vs Rohit, Dhoni vs Kohli, Dhoni vs Rohit (even though Kohli is no longer captain) of a breathless schedule involving daily matches and double headers, of net run rates and points tables, of eliminators and qualifiers. It is that time of the year when The En Er Mundo, or the 'IPL trumpet' as it has come to be known in the cricketing world, plays in Indian cricket stadiums triggering big cheers. It is time when unheralded Indian names take the limelight from the superstars of the international sport. It is IPL time!
Mar 31, 2023 03:02 PM IST
IPL 2023 Live Updates: Players who will not be available from GT
Like Magala of CSK, Gujarat will also miss their Proteas cricketer, David Miller, who will only resume his services after the ODIs against Netherlands
Mar 31, 2023 02:55 PM IST
IPL 2023 Live: Players who will not be available from CSK
Mukesh Choudhary and Kyle Jamieson have been ruled out. Akash Singh replaced the former while South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala, who came in place of the latter, will miss first few games owing to national duty in Netherlands series.
Sri Lanka duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana will also miss the first three games.
Mar 31, 2023 02:44 PM IST
IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live Score: Head-to-head record
With Gujarat Titans having made their IPL debut in 2022 season, they faced CSK only twice. GT won both the matches. Here are the results for both the matches…
GT (137/3) beat CSK (133/5) by 5 wickets, May 15, 2022.
GT (170/7) beat CSK (169/5) by 3 wickets, Apr 17, 2022.
Mar 31, 2023 02:26 PM IST
IPL 2023 Live Updates: A look at Chennai Super Kings' squad
Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.
Mar 31, 2023 02:20 PM IST
IPL 2023 Live: A look at Gujarat Titans' squad
Hardik Pandya (captain), Shubman Gill, Kona Bharat (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharshan, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mathew Wade, Odean Smith, Urvil Patel, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller (not available in first 2 games), Josh Little (first match not available), Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph
Mar 31, 2023 02:12 PM IST
