Coach Lance Klusener gives huge compliment to Afghanistan’s young spin attack

cricket

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:09 IST

Former South Africa all-rounder and current Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener has given a huge compliment to the young spin attack of the national team. Afghanistan is blessed with an army of tweakers who are known for their ability to fox the best of batsmen, and Klusener believes they are the best in the world in T20 cricket.

“Yeah, clearly - just with the variations. It is still a young team but they’re getting a lot of experience playing around the world. So that’s good for us. With Afghanistan not playing too much domestic cricket, it’s a good sign,” Klusener told ESPNCricinfo when asked if the attack comprising Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmad - is this the best T20I spin attack going around.

Afghanistan has been making all the right noises in cricket’s shortest format and Klusener is happy with the progress in T20 internationals.

“It’s [T20 cricket] the focus for us. We are trying to play as much T20 as possible - there’s an Asia Cup, a World Cup, and another T20 World Cup after that. We have a very good attack that includes guys who are playing [domestic T20 leagues] around the world. Our challenge is to score enough runs,” he further added.

Afghanistan recently beat a full strength West Indies team and has been impressive against top notch teams in international cricket. Klusener believes these results showcase the amount of talent which exists in Afghanistan.

“It just shows you how much talent is there. If we can just be a little more consistent and be a bit better at small things...My job is to get the best out of national players. I won’t be remembered for scouting in the leagues. I will be remembered for the games that I help Afghanistan win,” the former Protea star added.

Klusener had a decorated career as a player for the South African national team, representing them in 49 Tests and 171 ODIs. He was the standout player of the 1999 ICC World Cup. He though was involved in the heart breaking run out of Allan Donald in the semi-final of the tournament, which resulted in a tie with Australia and South Africa failed to make it to the final of the tournament.