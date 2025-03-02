'Come up with answers. Why is that happening?': Vivian Richards takes on ICC over Champions Trophy scheduling nightmare

The ICC has come under fire for its handling of the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule, with cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards calling for answers on the chaotic travel arrangements for the semifinalists. Australia and South Africa were both forced to fly to Dubai to determine their semifinal opponents, highlighting the logistical absurdities of the tournament’s scheduling. Former cricketer Vivian Richards in India during the 2023 World Cup(PTI)

The confusion stemmed from India playing all their matches in Dubai, meaning their final group-stage fixture against New Zealand on Sunday would dictate the semifinal lineup. With Australia’s clash against Afghanistan washed out, their qualification was sealed, but their opponent remained uncertain.

South Africa, having convincingly defeated England, topped Group B and also found themselves on a flight to Dubai. Depending on Sunday’s result, one of these teams will face India in the semis, while the other, along with New Zealand, will have to return to Pakistan.

Richards, a former West Indies captain and one of the sport’s most respected voices, did not hold back in his criticism of the governing body.

“People may have a point when they say that. I guess that’s due to politics — I don’t want to get into the politic side of things,” Richards, who is a member of the Governing Council for the International Masters League, told reporters during a select media interaction.

“But I believe the people who are responsible, in terms of the governing and the ruling of the game in itself which is the ICC, they’re the ones who I think got the problem. I would like them to come up with an answer, why? If they are the governing body of cricket, why is that happening at present? I honestly believe one of the things that can bring all of us together, fans and everyone, even enemies together, (is) sports.”

India playing in Dubai

The controversy over India’s fixed location in Dubai has been a persistent talking point throughout the tournament. Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton have also questioned the advantage of India avoiding travel while other teams shuttle between venues.

With the final also scheduled in Dubai – provided India makes it to the summit clash – critics argue that the ICC has failed to ensure a level playing field. The logistical mess faced by Australia and South Africa has only intensified scrutiny.