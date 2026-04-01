Connolly steers Punjab Kings to win over Gujarat Titans

New Chandigarh: In a tournament where every team had built up anticipation of going past the 200-run mark, Punjab Kings restricted Gujarat Titans to a surprisingly modest total. However, chasing with a mild drizzle, the home team wobbled and raised the prospect of squandering the chance to win their opening game in IPL 2026. Punjab Kings' Cooper Connolly, front left, and Xavier Bartlett celebrate after winning against Gujarat Titans. (PTI)

Their skipper Shreyas Iyer took a blow to his right hand unable to move out of the way after his batting partner struck with power, but Cooper Connolly, the young Aussie, produced an innings of control to remain unbeaten on 72 off 44 deliveries on IPL debut.

Chasing 163, PBKS reached 165/7 in 19.1 overs to defeat Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets. At the heart of the victory was Connolly’s performance that stood out in both temperament and impact. The allrounder announced himself in style, anchoring the chase while wickets fell at the other end, scoring the winning runs in what had for a while become a tense chase.

This was more than just an opening fixture for Punjab, the runners-up of the last edition. It carried the weight of expectation for a team looking to convert potential into consistency. On this evidence, they appear to have found both balance and belief.

Gujarat Titans began strongly after being put in to bat, racing to 54/1 in the Powerplay. With fluent strokeplay and positive intent, they looked on course for a total closer to 200. However, the innings lost momentum as PBKS bowlers tightened their lines and executed their plans effectively through the middle and death overs.

The turnaround was led by Karnataka pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak, who delivered a disciplined spell of 3/34. The 29-year-old, who previously featured for Royal Challengers Bengaluru before joining PBKS last season, struck at key intervals to break partnerships and halt GT’s progress. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal provided able support with 2/28, ensuring that the scoring rate never recovered. From a strong start, Gujarat were eventually restricted to 162/6.

There was a moment of mixed emotions in the stands when local favourite and GT captain Shubman Gill was dismissed after a brisk 39 off 27 balls. The crowd acknowledged his effort warmly, reflecting the admiration the India Test and ODI skipper commands at home.

In response, PBKS approached the chase with intent but also caution. Opener Prabhsimran Singh set the tone early with a brisk 37, but the innings found its anchor in Connolly. The left-hander rotated the strike efficiently and punished loose deliveries, ensuring the required rate remained under control even as wickets fell intermittently.

GT, however, showed resistance. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna produced a strong spell, picking up three wickets—Iyer, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh—to briefly bring his side back into the contest. For a period, the chase tightened, and the outcome seemed uncertain.

Punjab, though, showed composure in the closing stages. Connolly continued to guide the innings, and despite the pressure, the hosts edged closer without panic. The winning runs triggered loud celebrations with the home crowd rising in unison to acknowledge a well-earned victory.

For Punjab Kings, this win offers more than just two points. It highlights a balanced performance built on disciplined bowling and a composed chase under pressure. For Titans, it serves as an early reminder of the importance of sustaining momentum across all phases.

Gill said, “I think we bowled pretty well, we didn’t get going in the last five or six overs (with the bat). It wasn’t a 200 wicket, but if we had 175 it would have been different, but we kept losing wickets and we couldn’t get going in the last five overs. Once the ball got older it was difficult to hit down the ground, there was no pace on the wicket ... when we were bowling, with the rain coming down it did not stop as much in the second innings, we did well with the bowling.”

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 162/6 (S Gill 39, J Buttler 38, V Vyshak 3/34, Y Chahal 2/28); Punjab Kings 165/7 in 19.1 overs (Prabhsimran 37, C Connolly 72*, P Krishna 3/29). PBKS won by 3 wkts.