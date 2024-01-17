close_game
News / Cricket / Cook Islands Women vs Samoa Women Live Score: Match 2 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM
Cook Islands Women vs Samoa Women Live Score: Match 2 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM

Jan 17, 2024 02:00 AM IST
Cook Islands Women vs Samoa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jan 2024 at 03:00 AM
Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 2, Auckland

Cook Islands Women squad -
Esther Williams, Mummy Elikana, Angite Ruarau, Loane ...Read More Evangelean, Maya Piakura, Tailor Maika, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora, Sofia Samuels, Sonnia Vaia, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora
Samoa Women squad -
Carol Agafili, Eleni Vaaetasi, Leitu Leong, Olive Lefaga, Avetia Mapu, Faaiuga Sisifo, Jacinta Sanele, Jane Taliilagi, Francesca Nafanua, Ailaoa Aoina, Lagi Telea, Luella Bracey, Norah Salima, Regina Lili'i, Taalili Iosefo, Tuaoloa Semau

Cook Islands Women vs Samoa Women Live Score, Match 2 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 17, 2024 02:00 AM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024

    Cook Islands Women vs Samoa Women Match Details
    Match 2 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 between Cook Islands Women and Samoa Women to be held at Lloyd Elsmore Park 2, Auckland at 03:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Cook Islands Women Samoa Women Women's T20I Pacific Cup 2024 + 2 more
