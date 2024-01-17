Cook Islands Women vs Samoa Women Live Score: Match 2 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024 to start at 03:00 AM

Cook Islands Women vs Samoa Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jan 2024 at 03:00 AM

Venue : Lloyd Elsmore Park 2, Auckland



Cook Islands Women squad -

Esther Williams, Mummy Elikana, Angite Ruarau, Loane ...Read More Evangelean, Maya Piakura, Tailor Maika, Zamera Lkiua, Koitai Mataora, Sofia Samuels, Sonnia Vaia, Tapuaiva Piakura, Tetiare Mataora

Samoa Women squad -

Carol Agafili, Eleni Vaaetasi, Leitu Leong, Olive Lefaga, Avetia Mapu, Faaiuga Sisifo, Jacinta Sanele, Jane Taliilagi, Francesca Nafanua, Ailaoa Aoina, Lagi Telea, Luella Bracey, Norah Salima, Regina Lili'i, Taalili Iosefo, Tuaoloa Semau

Cook Islands Women vs Samoa Women Live Score, Match 2 of Women's T20I Pacific Cup, 2024