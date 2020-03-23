e-paper
Coronavirus: ‘Painful I can’t see my daughter’ - Shakib al Hasan in self-isolation in USA

In a video posted on his Facebook account, Shakib explained that he has decided to go into a 14-day self-isolation period to keep everyone around himself safe.

cricket Updated: Mar 23, 2020 19:12 IST
File image of Shakib al Hasan.
File image of Shakib al Hasan.(File)
         

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib al Hasan posted an emotional message on Facebook on Sunday in which he expressed his pain of not being able to meet with his daughter as he is currently in self-isolation at a hotel in USA amid coronavirus scare. As of Sunday, nearly 350,000 people were infected with COVID-19 in USA, with the global death had reached past 15,000.

In a video posted on his Facebook account, Shakib explained that he has decided to go into a 14-day self-isolation period to keep everyone around himself safe after he landed in USA a few days ago.

“I reached the USA a few days ago, and I was a bit worried during the flight (due to Covid-19 pandemic).. But I tried to keep up with the hygiene directives and precautionary measures. After I reached the US, I headed straight to the hotel. I informed my wife and daughter that I would be staying here,” he said. 

The Bangladesh cricketer added: “Since I took the flight to the US, there is a risk of me carrying the virus. So, I decided to isolate myself. I didn’t even meet my daughter after coming here. It is very painful for me that I can’t see her. But I think this sacrifice is very important at the moment.”

“Those who are staying abroad, it’s important to stay indoors and avoid going outdoors. Another thing that one should be mindful is not allowing relatives or neighbours at your places. It’s important to stay at home at least in the next 14 days,” he further said.

