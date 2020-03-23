‘Aise kaise Ben Stokes’: Delhi Capitals’ hilarious response to Rajasthan Royals steals the show

cricket

The global cricketing calendar has taken a massive hit in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, with several major events including the 12th edition of Indian Premier League postponed. The tournament was scheduled to begin from March 30th, but was later pushed to April 15th. The situation continues to remain serious as 430 cases were register in India as of Monday. But despite the lockdown in the country, the IPL franchises continue to engage in funny banter on social media to lighten the mood.

One such moment took place between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Monday. With fans awaiting the start of IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals posted a tweet in which they asked DC fans to raise any questions they wish to do ask from the franchise admin.

In reply to the tweet, RR wrote: “Loving this thread! Which RR player would you like in your squad? We hope this finds you and the team well?”

Delhi were quick to come up with a hilarous response to the question. “We’d love to have a certain match-winning all-rounder, but then your reaction would be ‘Aise Kaise, Ben Stokes?’”

Stokes is regarded as one of the best allrounders in the world. He has played 34 IPL matches in which he has played t635 runs at an average of 22.68 and a strike rate of 132.02. He has also taken 26 wickets in as many matches at an average of 31.08 and an economy rate of 8.26.