e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Aise kaise Ben Stokes’: Delhi Capitals’ hilarious response to Rajasthan Royals steals the show

‘Aise kaise Ben Stokes’: Delhi Capitals’ hilarious response to Rajasthan Royals steals the show

With fans awaiting the start of IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals posted a tweet in which they asked DC fans to raise any questions they wish to do ask from the franchise admin.

cricket Updated: Mar 23, 2020 18:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FIle photo of Ben Stokes.
FIle photo of Ben Stokes.(IPL)
         

The global cricketing calendar has taken a massive hit in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, with several major events including the 12th edition of Indian Premier League postponed. The tournament was scheduled to begin from March 30th, but was later pushed to April 15th. The situation continues to remain serious as 430 cases were register in India as of Monday. But despite the lockdown in the country, the IPL franchises continue to engage in funny banter on social media to lighten the mood.

One such moment took place between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Monday. With fans awaiting the start of IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals posted a tweet in which they asked DC fans to raise any questions they wish to do ask from the franchise admin.

Also read: Former SRH player’s father stranded in Iran amid coronavirus scare

In reply to the tweet, RR wrote: “Loving this thread! Which RR player would you like in your squad? We hope this finds you and the team well?” 

Delhi were quick to come up with a hilarous response to the question. “We’d love to have a certain match-winning all-rounder, but then your reaction would be ‘Aise Kaise, Ben Stokes?’”

Also read: Australia’s Indian spin coach recalls raw emotions in web series post ball-tampering

Stokes is regarded as one of the best allrounders in the world. He has played 34 IPL matches in which he has played t635 runs at an average of 22.68 and a strike rate of 132.02. He has also taken 26 wickets in as many matches at an average of 31.08 and an economy rate of 8.26.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Coronavirus update: Govt bans domestic flights from Tuesday midnight
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
Covid-19 LIVE: 433 cases of coronavirus reported in India
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
57-year-old man dies in Kolkata; Bengal records its first Covid-19 death
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Kia suspends operations at one of India’s biggest car factories
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
Covid-19: Reliance offers JioFiber service at 10Mbps with no service charge
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news