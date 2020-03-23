Former SRH player’s father stranded in Iran amid coronavirus scare

cricket

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer Anand Rajan’s father is reportedly stranded in Iran at a time when the coroanvirus pandemic has gripped the nation and the world. Iran is one of the most affected nations at the moment, with over 23,000 positive cases and over 1800 deaths reported in the country. The Madhya Pradesh cricketer, who played two seasons of Indian Premier League, for Deccan Chargers and SRH, expressed concerns for his father on Monday.

Speaking to Indian Express, Rajan wrote: “As Indian government has brought back many Indians from Iran, I am hoping father comes back too.”

Iranian government has issued a complete lockdown in the country, while over 80 cities and districts of India also announced a lockdown on Sunday. “My father told me that the embassy will only clear travel of those people whose medical examination they conduct by themselves. I was told that embassy doesn’t have the necessary medical kit to deal with this, so time is running out. With no international flights allowed for next one week, we don’t know what will happen,” Rajan said.

“The sudden crisis has made us all worry. We want him back. At least he will be with us,” the 32-year-old medium fast bowler said.

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 1,812, with 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the country’s total number of infected people has reached 23,049.

Kianush Jahanpur said that in the past 24 hours, some 1,411 Iranians had been infected with the virus across the Islamic Republic, which has the worst outbreak in the Middle East.