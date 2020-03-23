e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / From commentator to ‘selector’: Sanjay Manjrekar names his pick for India’s no. 4 and allrounder

From commentator to ‘selector’: Sanjay Manjrekar names his pick for India’s no. 4 and allrounder

In a tweet, one of the user asked Manjrekar which players he would pick for India’s no. 4 position as the allrounder in the squad if he was a selector.

cricket Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Sanjay Manjrekar.
File image of Sanjay Manjrekar.(Hindustan Times)
         

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was recently dropped by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to Twitter on Monday to answer to questions posed by fans on the microblogging website. In a tweet, one of the user asked Manjrekar which players he would pick for India’s no. 4 position as the allrounder in the squad if he was a selector.

“Your Number 4 Indian batsman and allrounder selection for T20WC?,” the Twitter used asked. In response to the question, Manjrekar gave clear replies. ‘Shreyas and Hardik respectively,” he wrote.

Also read:  Indian wicket-keeper gives clear answer on priorities in times of coronavirus

Manjrekar backed Shreyas Iyer to be India’s no. 4 option. The right-hander a brilliant limited-overs series in New Zealand last month. 

Iyer finished as the leading-run scorer in the ODIs despite India losing the series 3-0. He scored 217 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 95.59. He was equally good in the T20Is, scoring 153 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 131.90.

Also read: Ben Stokes shares detailed routine plan on Instagram during Covid-19 shutdowns

Meanwhile, Pandya has been away from cricket since his surgery in October. He was included in the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, but the series was called off due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
LIVE: Delhi HC suspends functioning till April 4 amid Covid-19 crisis
LIVE: Delhi HC suspends functioning till April 4 amid Covid-19 crisis
Sensex nosedives 3,934 points to end at 25,981; Nifty plummets 1,135 points to 7,610
Sensex nosedives 3,934 points to end at 25,981; Nifty plummets 1,135 points to 7,610
China easing Wuhan lockdown, fight continues against imported Covid-19 cases
China easing Wuhan lockdown, fight continues against imported Covid-19 cases
Ferrari’s Agnelli family donates 10 million euros, 150 ventilators to help Italy
Ferrari’s Agnelli family donates 10 million euros, 150 ventilators to help Italy
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news