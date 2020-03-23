From commentator to ‘selector’: Sanjay Manjrekar names his pick for India’s no. 4 and allrounder

cricket

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:31 IST

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was recently dropped by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), took to Twitter on Monday to answer to questions posed by fans on the microblogging website. In a tweet, one of the user asked Manjrekar which players he would pick for India’s no. 4 position as the allrounder in the squad if he was a selector.

“Your Number 4 Indian batsman and allrounder selection for T20WC?,” the Twitter used asked. In response to the question, Manjrekar gave clear replies. ‘Shreyas and Hardik respectively,” he wrote.

Also read: Indian wicket-keeper gives clear answer on priorities in times of coronavirus

Manjrekar backed Shreyas Iyer to be India’s no. 4 option. The right-hander a brilliant limited-overs series in New Zealand last month.

Shreyas and Hardik respectively. https://t.co/kvYrC6nTv0 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 23, 2020

Iyer finished as the leading-run scorer in the ODIs despite India losing the series 3-0. He scored 217 runs in 3 innings at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 95.59. He was equally good in the T20Is, scoring 153 runs in 5 innings at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 131.90.

Also read: Ben Stokes shares detailed routine plan on Instagram during Covid-19 shutdowns

Meanwhile, Pandya has been away from cricket since his surgery in October. He was included in the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, but the series was called off due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.