'Could be his last ICC trophy as captain': Rohit Sharma told of 'remarkable' Dhoni record at stake in Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma and Co, will begin their ICC Men's Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the marquee tournament, questions remain over the form of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, former India batter Suresh Raina believes that both of them will perform well in the Champions Trophy, as 50-over cricket is their preferred format. Rohit Sharma will lead India in the Champions Trophy. (Snehal Sontakke)

The duo failed to rise to the challenge with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia and even disappointed on their return to the Ranji Trophy.

One can just now hope that a change in format brings a change in fortunes. In the last ODI series India played against Sri Lanka in August 2024, Rohit was the only batter who got going, while Virat Kohli struggled big time against the spinners.

Suresh Raina believes Rohit Sharma will continue to play an aggressive brand of cricket up top, as it helped him set the tempo during the home 2023 ODI World Cup, where India finished as the runners-up.

“I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the ODI World Cup—he was attacking even in the final. So, I believe his approach will remain the same. The key question is who will open alongside him—will it be Shubman? I remember, whenever they play together, they maintain an aggressive intent,” Suresh Raina said on Star Sports.

Raina also believes Rohit Sharma will have an extra incentive in the Champions Trophy as he stands on the cusp of history. If Rohit wins the eight-team tournament, he will become the only Indian player to have emerged victorious in 4 ICC tournaments as a player.

For the unversed, both MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have won three ICC tournaments as players.

“Rohit Sharma is an attacking captain. The way he utilizes his bowlers is commendable—bringing in Mohammad Shami at crucial moments and relying on spinners strategically. When Rohit scores runs, it also reflects in his captaincy.,” said Suresh Raina.

“This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies. He has already won the T20 World Cup, and securing the Champions Trophy would be a remarkable achievement. He will be motivated to make it happen, but scoring runs will be crucial for him,” he added.

Rohit and Virat complement each other

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to register the most number of centuries in the 50-over format. While Rohit played an aggressive brand of cricket, Virat Kohli was the stabilising force at No.3.

Raina believes that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma complement each other well and will hold India in good stead.

“When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off. He has scored the most runs against England, so his energy will be at a different level automatically. The three ODIs will be played in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Cuttack—all of which are high-scoring venues,” Raina said.

“Rohit Sharma's strike rate has improved significantly after the ODI World Cup 2023. Since then, he has scored runs at a strike rate of 119-120, making him one of India's best ODI batsmen. For Rohit and Virat, I would say that when you have a strong record of past performances, it gives you a lot of confidence. They complement each other well, and both have the skill to score big runs,” he added.

Before the Champions Trophy, India will take on England in three ODIs at home, beginning February 6 in Nagpur.