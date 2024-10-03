'Could've gone for draw, no one would've said a thing': Ex-Australia star fears India may repeat Kanpur heroics in BGT

Team India produced a scintillating batting performance in the second Test in Kanpur against Bangladesh, registering a seven-wicket win in a game that seemed to end in a draw after two successive washouts on Day 2 and 3. With only 35 overs of play across the first three days, there were little hopes of a result but India's batting approach turned the tide in the home team's favour, as the side smashed 285/9d in just 34.4 overs, gaining an important 52-run lead. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrate their partnership during Day 4 of the second test match against Bangladesh (BCCI-X)

India, then, bowled Bangladesh out for a meagre total of 146 to eventually clinch a dominant win in the match. The side's approach, and the team management's decision to force a result despite the limited amount of time left, earned laurels from fans and experts alike. Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin was also left impressed by India's brilliant performance, and doffed his hat to Rohit Sharma and co.

“They gave themselves a chance to win the game. It wasn't about how many runs I score, it's about finding enough time to bowl Bangladesh out. They played a great brand of cricket, but it was all about giving them enough time. My hat goes off to support staff, Rohit Sharma... he has always been this sort of captain: Win first,” said Haddin on the LiSTNR podcast.

“I love the style of cricket. They could've had a net session, gone for a draw, no one would have said a thing. The mindset of Rohit Sharma to find a way to manipulate a result... teams are scared to go 10 runs/over in 20 overs cricket! So, I take my hats off to India.”

Can repeat such heroics in Australia

The interviewer asked Haddin if India could produce a similar performance if the same situation arrives during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under later this year. The Aussie former player didn't count out Rohit Sharma's men from repeating such heroics.

“I actually do. Because if you look at this result... the worst result for India would've been a draw. There was no way India would've lost it. Rohit had nothing to lose. How good was it to watch! It's a wonderful way to win Test cricket,” said Haddin.

India will be aiming to clinch a hat-trick of Test series wins in Australia; the side won the last two series Down Under 2-1.