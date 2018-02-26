Courtney Walsh named interim coach of Bangladesh cricket team for Nidahas Trophy

West Indies legend Courtney Walsh has been appointed as Bangladesh cricket team’s interim head coach for the Nidahas Trophy T20 tournament in Sri Lanka.

Walsh was part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) coaching resource for a while now, having joined as a bowling coach in September 2016 on a three-year deal. The BCB is yet to find a replacement for Chandika Hathurusingha and Walsh was named as the interim coach for the triangular T20 tournament which involves India as well as hosts Sri Lanka.

The former West Indies pacer has been working closely with the Bangladesh bowlers, focusing on bringing consistency into their game and making them mentally strong. He will now be extending his role on other areas as the team gets ready for the challenge in Sri Lanka.

BCB also made another change in the support staff . Khaled Mahmud, who was the technical director, has been removed and he will now work in the capacity of a team manager.

“Since I will be going to Sri Lanka, a lot of the directors also will come with me. I personally feel that [Khaled Mahmud] Sujon should go as team manager,” ESPN quoted BCB president Nazmul Hassan. “We still haven’t talked to him about it. We have finalized on the other roles like we have also decided to give the batting duties to someone which we will announce on Tuesday.”

The BCB president also hinted at getting more involved in team affairs from now on, including team selection.

“I didn’t bother about playing XI selection in the last series. I left it to everyone else, including players and management,” he said. “This time we have made a squad after considering who will play in the playing XI. So since there is a final decision being taken, there is obviously a direct involvement.”