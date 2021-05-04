‘Covid has no favourites’: Dale Steyn wishes speedy recovery to infected players

Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn has extended his good wishes to the players who have tested positive in their bio-bubble during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The rising cases among players and support staff in several franchises resulted in an indefinite suspension of the league on Tuesday.

The IPL governing council and BCCI took a unanimous decision to postpone the tournament after Wridhhiman Saha (of Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Amit Mishra (of Delhi Capitals) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Steyn took to Twitter and wished a speedy recovery for those who were infected and a safe return for all the cricketers who were a part of IPL 2021.

“Covid don’t care. It has no favorites. Get well to those sick and hopefully everyone else will get home safe and in good health,” Steyn tweeted.

The spread of infection had already led to the postponement of two IPL games earlier.

Monday’s KKR vs RCB fixture was rescheduled after 2 players – spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier – returned with positive results.

Meanwhile, a couple of fresh cases were reported from the CSK camp as bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a member of the travel support staff found to be tested positive. This development led to the rescheduling of the CSK vs RR fixture which was supposed to be played on May 6.

However, the governing bodies were forced to take the massive step of postponing the event after two more players – Saha and Mishra – were infected by the virus. The league organisers also issued a formal statement and said that the safety of its players and staff is paramount.

“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” it added.

