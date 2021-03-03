IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Covid-19 could spike Mumbai’s IPL-14 chances
Vivo will return as IPL's title sponsor for the 2021 edition. (IPL)
Vivo will return as IPL's title sponsor for the 2021 edition. (IPL)
cricket

Covid-19 could spike Mumbai’s IPL-14 chances

  • Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have been earmarked as the five venues.
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:59 AM IST

The Indian Premier League is expected to begin in the second week of April in a caravan model where each team stays at a venue for a certain number of matches before moving to the next bio secure hub and Mumbai may not be part of those plans because of Maharashtra's high number of Covid-19 cases. That’s the latest from the IPL planning room, according to informal verbal communications between the BCCI and the IPL's franchises.

“We haven’t taken any final call on Mumbai yet. There will be an IPL Governing Council meeting soon,” a BCCI official, who did not wish to be named, said. The Maharashtra government has given permission to stage the India-England One Day Internationals starting March 23 in Pune, but without crowds. In fact, at this stage, a franchise official who did not wish to be named said, the IPL is looking at starting the tournament without crowds for the first three weeks. But the health situation being dynamic, things could change.

Also Read | Surprised at exclusion of Mohali for IPL: Punjab CM

Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have been earmarked as the five venues. Matches in Kolkata are only likely after assembly elections counting is over on May 2. Various permutations and combinations are being worked out and officials said that like Mumbai, “Hyderabad hasn’t been ruled out yet” as well.

There is no mention of Mohali and Jaipur, the home base of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

“I am surprised at the exclusion of Mohali Cricket Stadium for the upcoming IPL season. I urge and appeal to @BCCI & @IPL to reconsider their decision. There is no reason why Mohali can't host IPL and our Government will make all necessary arrangements for safety against #Covid19,” Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab, CM tweeted.

Also Read | 'He has ability to finish games': Kings' reason behind two big signings explained

Last Sunday, K.T. Rama Rao, Minister in the Hyderabad state government put out a tweet. “Open appeal to @BCCI and @IPL office bearers to include Hyderabad as one of the venues for upcoming IPL season. Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt.” Hyderabad cricket association president Mohammed Azharuddin backed the minister’s appeal. A tweet from the Youth Congress twitter handle accused the BCCI of moving matches out of non-BJP ruled states.

Punjab Kings have also formally written to the BCCI to understand the rationale behind their match-allocation policy.

“We were told on Sunday that Mohali is not part of the plan and that there would be no home or away matches for any team. But no reasons were given. We would like to be part of a consultative process,” said Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have written to BCCI, too. “We have written to know more. We would like matches to be at our home base in Hyderabad,” Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO, K Shanmugam said. Royals have also sought clarifications, informally.

Franchises are keen to figure out exactly what disadvantages they will have to face if there are no home games.

“If they employ the caravan model, one will imagine all operational expenses as well as gate receipts will be centrally managed by BCCI. Otherwise, it will be grossly unfair if some teams can make gate money and others can’t,” said one franchise executive who did not wish to be named.

Each franchise annually makes roughly R3-5 crores of gate money from each IPL match. BCCI makes a similar amount from play-off matches, which are likely to be held this year in Ahmedabad’s new 1,10,000 seater stadium.

“Even if a franchise is not benefitting from gate receipts, home advantage in terms of pitches you play on, the crowds... they are all important factors,” said another franchise official who also did not want to be named.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl
Close
David Warner admits he shouldn't have rushed back from the groin injury. (Getty Images)
David Warner admits he shouldn't have rushed back from the groin injury. (Getty Images)
cricket

'It put me back a bit': Warner admits rushing back for India Tests was a mistake

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane defended the Ahmedabad pitch. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane defended the Ahmedabad pitch. (Getty Images)
cricket

Rahane sees another turning track for 4th England Test

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Rahane said the pitch for the fourth Test starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday would be similar to the one used in the previous Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin (L) and Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin (L) and Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images)
cricket

Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • India vs England: Hence, when it comes to comparing the two, Bell, one of England's finest players of spin, is aware of the traits that made both Ashwin and Harbhajan stand out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vivo will return as IPL's title sponsor for the 2021 edition. (IPL)
Vivo will return as IPL's title sponsor for the 2021 edition. (IPL)
cricket

Covid-19 could spike Mumbai’s IPL-14 chances

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have been earmarked as the five venues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane looks on. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

When we tour abroad, no one speaks about how seaming the wickets are: Rahane

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • India vs England: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has asserted that India have never complained about the wickets when they have toured abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Inzamam-Ul-Haq. (Getty Images)
File image of Inzamam-Ul-Haq. (Getty Images)
cricket

Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:11 AM IST
  • India vs England: The latest to weigh in on the pitch debate is former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who has blatantly expressed that such a wicket is not good for the health of Test cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zak Crawley(ECB)
Zak Crawley(ECB)
cricket

England's Crawley expects 'very similar pitch' but 'slightly easier to bat on'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:44 PM IST
India vs England: Quizzed whether batting will be easier in the final Test as it will be a red ball game again, the young opener answered in affirmative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja(Twitter)
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja(Twitter)
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja returns to the field after thumb surgery - WATCH

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:21 PM IST
Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. Later, he was taken for the mandatory scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah: File photo(REUTERS)
Jasprit Bumrah: File photo(REUTERS)
cricket

Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage: Reports

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Bumrah played two Tests in the ongoing four-match series against England and he returned with four wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Kings Satish Menon (2nd from left) has explained the reason behind two major signings. (Punjab Kings/Twitter)
Punjab Kings Satish Menon (2nd from left) has explained the reason behind two major signings. (Punjab Kings/Twitter)
cricket

'He has ability to finish games': Kings' reason behind 2 big signings explained

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:23 AM IST
IPL 2021: Not only did Punjab Kings fill all nine slots, they saved themselves 18.80 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian batsmen Shreyas Iyer (L) and Shikhar Dhawan (R)(Shikhar Dhawan / Twitter)
Indian batsmen Shreyas Iyer (L) and Shikhar Dhawan (R)(Shikhar Dhawan / Twitter)
cricket

Iyer, Dhawan take 11-hour road trip to join Team India in Ahmedabad

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday took to Instagram and posted a story to update his fans about his travel with Shikhar Dhawan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane: File Photo(PTI)
Ajinkya Rahane: File Photo(PTI)
cricket

‘Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup’: Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Team India either needs to win or draw the fourth and the final Test against England in Ahmedabad in order to secure their berth in the grand finale of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted this photo on Instagram(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
cricket

India vs England: Vaughan posts photo in dug-up soil to take a dig at pitch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:54 PM IST
  • Vaughan's reaction comes after India took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series after beating England within two days in the third Test match in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative photo(AP)
Representative photo(AP)
cricket

Three more COVID-19 positive cases in PSL: PCB

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:33 PM IST
  • One unnamed player was from Islamabad United, while the other two's names and teams were not identified by Pakistan Cricket Board media and communications director Sami Ul Hasan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravichandran Ashwin: File photo(PTI)
Ravichandran Ashwin: File photo(PTI)
cricket

‘He wants to be the best’: Laxman hails Ashwin’s ‘critical planning & execution'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:55 PM IST
While speaking on Star Sports, Laxman pointed out how Ashwin troubled someone ‘as great as’ Steve Smith during the Australia tour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP