COVID-19: Pant turns to mowing to stay active while indoors- WATCH

The suspension of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic has seen cricketers head home for a short break. And with an eye on the upcoming World Test Championship and the five-match Test series against England, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is looking to stay active while at home.

Taking to Twitter, Pant posted a short video of him mowing the lawn at home and wrote: "Ye Dil Mange "Mower"! Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone."

Ye Dil Mange "Mower"!

Forced quarantine break but happy to be able to stay active while indoors. Please stay safe everyone.#RP17 pic.twitter.com/6DXmI2N1GY — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) May 11, 2021





Earlier on Saturday, Pant announced that he would be making a donation to Hemkunt Foundation to help provide oxygen cylinders with beds, Covid-relief kits, and much more to those suffering across the country.

"I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide 02 cylinders with beds, Covid-relief kits and much more to those suffering across the country. I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities, which do not have the capacity of medical infrastructure than that of the major cities," he said in an official statement on Twitter.

"I urge everyone to contribute in their own way so that we can help reach the remotest parts of the country and spread awareness about COVID relief and vaccination programs being run by the central and state governments. Please remember to stay safe, follow safety protocols, and get vaccinated, when possible," he added.

India is currently battling the second wave of COVID-19 and people have been coming forward to do their bit to tackle the crisis. "The scale of despair across our country has been immense and something I have been deeply affected by. As someone who has seen personal loss up close, my heart goes out to all the families who have suffered over the past year and I pray for the souls of those who have left us," said Pant.

"One of the most important aspects I have learned from sport is the power of working together as a team for a common cause. I salute our frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly to help India throughout the past year. However, the cause of helping India overcome these unprecedented times needs all our collective efforts," he added.

Pant, along with the Indian Test side, will depart for the England Tour in June.