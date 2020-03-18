Cricket academies shut shop, stay vigilant

cricket

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 08:13 IST

While the novel coronavirus pandemic has thrown IPL into doubt, Delhi’s cricket scene has shuddered to a halt with the state cricket body, DDCA, issuing a circular at the weekend announcing the postponement of all league matches and most coaching academies suspending their activities March 31.

A Delhi government circular issued on Monday had directed that sports gatherings should be restricted to less than 50 people.

Though some cricket academies continue coaching—after taking precautions—they have less than 50 trainees due to ongoing exams and voluntary absence. Most top academies say they don’t want to take a risk.

Seasoned coach Tarak Sinha, whose Sonnet Club is one of Delhi’s oldest academies and has produced many internationals—Akash Chopra and Ashish Nehra as well as Rishabh Pant—says, “We shut 3-4 days back. Why take a risk even if the number of players is less than 50?”

ALSO READ: IPL paused, but should spring to life again

The Vijay Dahiya Cricket Academy at St Stephen’s Ground, Mori Gate had distributed hand sanitisers on Thursday but has shut down activities from this week. Many academies are run in school premises and DDA sports complexes. All of these have been shut due to the initiative by authorities.

The Delhi government institutions hosting academies have also suspended activities.

“Many of the academies like mine are based in schools. The authorities took the decision to suspend activities. We had little option but it is a decision we all stand by as life is more important,” said Madan Sharma, who has coached India opener Shikhar Dhawan and runs his academy at St Mark’s Sr. Sec. School in West Delhi.

Raj Kumar Sharma, who has coached India skipper Virat Kohli and is in charge of four academies, including two in DDA sports complexes, called it his moral duty to shut it last Thursday, four days before the circular restricting the gathering for sports to 50 came.

Head of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee and former India player, coach and selector, Madan Lal, too has an academy in the Siri Fort Sports Complex, and it has been closed.

“DDA sports complexes have shut down activities related to team sports. There is nothing wrong with that as safety of kids is a priority,” said Ajay Sharma, an assistant coach at Lal’s academy. However, a few continue to operate as there are fewer than 50 trainees with them due to the exam season and parents keeping their children away as precaution.

Rohtak Road Gymkhana, where India pacer Ishant Sharma spent his formative years, is still holding sessions. “The attendance has been less than 25-30 boys anyway as there were exams. Also, some parents have decided not to send their kids. If there is some problem like fever we’ll get to know. We have a government hospital (just) a kilometre away,” said head coach Shravan Kumar.

Naresh Jain, who runs the Vidya Jain Academy’s three branches is having restricted sessions even as there are few attendances.

“You see, a bowler uses sweat and saliva. That can be dangerous. So, we have disallowed regular nets. Our coaches are feeding the batsmen who have to bring their own bat and gloves and can’t borrow. The bowler is allowed to bowl only at a single wicket and with personal ball. For kids, we are not having any nets. There are just breathing exercises and fitness sessions. We also have sanitisers at the main gate.”

The Greenfield Academy in Vivek Vihar too continues with thin attendance. The coaches have instructed their wards to take precautions like not shining the ball, etc. while making sure they use the hand sanitiser and liquid soap.