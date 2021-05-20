Cricket boards around the world would be pretty nervous: Hussey comments on India's chances of hosting T20 World Cup

India is due to host the T20 World Cup in 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic still raging on in the country. Even though the cases are declining in the country, the numbers are still on the higher side. The BCCI even had to suspend the Indian Premier League due to Covid-19 breaking into the bio-bubble and infecting players and support staff.

The T20 World Cup is set to take place in October 2021 but it looks likely the tournament might be moved from the country due to Covid-19.

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey, who tested positive for COVID-19 in IPL's bio-bubble, has advocated moving this year's T20 World Cup from India to the UAE as he feels teams will be "nervous" to travel there because of the raging pandemic.

Batting coach Hussey was among three members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who contracted the virus during the IPL, which had to be suspended after cases were detected in four teams.

"I think it's going to be very difficult in my view to play that tournament in India," Hussey told 'Fox Cricket' upon his return to Sydney, where he is undergoing a 14-day quarantine.

Hussey had also spent two weeks isolating in India after testing positive for the virus in Delhi from where he was transported to Chennai in an air ambulance.

"We're talking about eight teams in the IPL. I think there are probably similar number, maybe more teams coming in from overseas (for the T20 World Cup), there'd be more venues. As I said earlier, if they're playing in different cities, that is when the risk goes up.

"I think they'll have to look some pretty big contingency plans, perhaps looking at the UAE or somewhere like that that could host the World T20. I think there will be a lot of cricket boards around the world that'd be pretty nervous about going back to India for a cricket tournament," said Hussey.

UAE has already emerged as the backup venue and the ICC is likely to take a call on the tournament on June 1.

(with PTI inputs)

