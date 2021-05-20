'This shows what happens if you do a piecemeal investigation and leave questions unanswered': Vaughan on Sandpaper Gate

The renewed controversy surrounding the ball-tampering incident in 2018 refuses to die down. After Cameron Bancroft's statement that hinted that other players also may have known about ball-tampering taking place in the South Africa vs Australia match in Cape Town. Only three players, Steve Smith, David Warner and Bancroft were reprimanded for their actions from the Australian team.

Australian bowlers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon on Tuesday made their stand clear on the infamous Sandpapergate controversy as they issued a joint statement to the 'Australian Public'. In the statement, they made it clear that they were not aware of any foreign substance being taken to the field to alter the condition of the ball.

However, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has again talked about the incident as he stated that a lot of damage has been done to Australian cricket while saying that 'not many professionals' he has spoken to believe 'something like that would be confined to just three people'.

“Not many former professionals I have spoken to believe something like that would be confined to just three people. There might be some in a dressing room who may not like it and disagree with a course of action, but say nothing because they do not want to go against the captain. I can see how that happens," Vaughan wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Ultimately, this shows what happens if you do a piecemeal investigation and leave questions unanswered. It will keep biting you on the backside and does not do anyone any good.

“Cricket Australia probably felt it looked into it properly and hoped everyone would move on. A lot of damage was done to Australian cricket's reputation and to those involved. I felt at the time the bans were too severe, and I can see why Cricket Australia would not want to go back over it. You cannot ban players retrospectively,” he wrote.