VVS Laxman identifies Indian youngster who 'can be a really big name in international cricket'

There is no dearth of talent in Team India's bowling attack in Test cricket. While senior pros in Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav continue to remain a formidable pace unit, there are a few youngsters who are slowly but steadily making their way to the top.

Hyderabad-born pace Mohammed Siraj is one of them. His meteoric growth over the last few months has caught everyone's attention, including former India batsman VVS Laxman. While speaking to siasat.com, Laxman lavished rich praise on the young pace gun, saying he can potentially become an international cricket great.

"Provided he continues to work hard over the next few years, Siraj can be a really big name in international cricket. He certainly has the qualities and the potential to do so,” said Laxman.

India are currently spoilt for chances when it comes to pacers in red-ball cricket. While the management is likely to stick to the usual trio, Laxman advised Indian skipper Virat Kohli to bowl Siraj, whenever he gets a go, in long spells.

“Now in India, we are fortunate to have a battery of good fast bowlers. I feel that skipper Virat Kohli should use Siraj for the longer spells while giving the others short and sharp bursts. I feel that Siraj is only going to improve over time. We have seen him in action in Australia where he played a very important role in our attack and he will become even better with experience,” said Laxman.

Despite noting that Siraj's never-give-up attitude as one of his main strengths and that he is most useful during long hauls, Laxman also warned Siraj against burning himself out.

“However, one of the important things that he has to be careful about is stress-related injuries resulting from work overload. Fast bowlers are often hampered by injury problems. So this is one aspect on which Siraj must focus. He must stay fit and take care to remain injury-free. Then only will he be able to fulfil his potential,” concluded Laxman.

Right-arm pacer Siraj had a dream debut in Australia. In just three matches, he picked up 13 wickets to finish as the most successful bowler on the tour. During IPL 2021, before the tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, Siraj proved economical in the death-overs and picked up six wickets in seven games.

Siraj will now travel with the Indian team to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match series against the host country.