Cricket fan takes a blinder in stands after Markram sends Starc delivery over the ropes

Australia edged out South Africa by 7 runs in the second one-day international at the Adelaide Oval to tie the series at 1-1. Australian paceman Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets in the match but was also very expensive, as he gave away 51 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Starc was dispatched for a massive six over the mid-wicket region by Aiden Markram. While Markram’s shot left the fielders gazing at the ball as it sailed over the boundary, one cricket fan had his eyes firmly over the ball.

The fan kept his concentration till the end and ended up taking a blinder of a catch in the stands. The experience of catching the cricket ball left him surprised and happy as he was cheered by the other fans in the stand.

Cricket.com.au expressed their surprise at both the shot as well as the catch on Twitter,”This was a serious shot off a rapid Starc delivery, but how’s the catch from Old Mate in the crowd?! #AUSvSA”

This was a serious shot off a rapid Starc delivery, but how's the catch from Old Mate in the crowd?! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/nvTl9Siwde — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 9, 2018

The ball apparently travelled 95 metres from the point of contact with the bat and was bowled at 150.8 kph as the speed gun showed in the broadcast.

Set 232 to win, the Proteas could only manage 224-9 in their 50 overs, leaving the series tied at 1-1 with the decider in Hobart on Sunday

The hosts, who were thrashed by six wickets with more than 20 overs to spare in the opening match, dug deep with their bowlers getting them over the line.

Marcus Stoinis was the pick with 3-35 off his 10 overs, including the crucial scalp of David Miller who hit a stubborn 51.

Adelaide has been a happy hunting ground in the past for Australia.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 18:14 IST