New Delhi [India], : As India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav turns 34 on Saturday, the cricketing fraternity and members of Indian Cricket Team extended their good wishes. Cricket fraternity showers birthday wishes on India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

The Indian Cricket Team posted on Instagram a heartfelt message celebrating Suryakumar's achievements and contributions.

"3213 intl. runs, 4 T20I Hundreds. Here's wishing Team India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav a very Happy Birthday."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_4egY3orfY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who recently retired from international cricket, also joined in the celebrations by posting on his Instagram story. Dhawan's message was filled with admiration and good wishes.

"Cheers to another year of smashing it on and off the field! Happy Birthday, Suryakumar Yadav."

Suryakumar Yadav, known for his explosive batting and consistency, has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket.

His statistics speak volumes about his prowess - an average of 42.67 and a strike rate of 168.65 in T20Is, complemented by four centuries.

Yadav made vital contributions to India's T20 World Cup triumph and held a dazzling catch in the final. He has also contributed to multiple IPL victories of Mumbai Indians.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29.

Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, who were once riding on the high of a 27-ball 52 by Klaasen, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

During the game, India were in huge trouble while defending 177 against a highly-attacking Proteas batting unit.

The 15th over bowled by Axar Patel saw him being dismantled by Heinrich Klaasen and smashed for 24 runs, leaving India with just 30 runs to defend in 30 balls but from then on, the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh unleashed a brilliant pace-choke, while also taking crucial wickets.

Pandya secured the crucial wicket of Klaasen in the 17th over, while a fine catch from Suryakumar Yadav at long-off in the final over saw him get the prized scalp of David Miller, when India needed to defend 16 runs in six balls. Pacers brought India into the game and Proteas were left seven runs short of the target.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.