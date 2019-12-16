Cricket Ireland cancel Bangladesh Test due to financial constraints

cricket

A Test match was supposed to take place between Ireland and Bangladesh in 2020 but it has now been cancelled due to financial constraints. Ireland had planned a home Test match for the second time in their history but it has now been converted into a T20 fixture. Cricket Ireland has also cancelled a planned T20I series against Afghanistan due to the same reason. Warren Deutrom has commented that the board is facing financial problems since becoming a Full Member in 2018.

Cricket Ireland has gone ahead with replacing the Test match with a T20 as the cost of hosting a 5-day game was coming around €1m (US$1.14m). So with two T20 World Cups coming up in 2020 and 2021, Ireland is giving priority to the shortest format of the game. Cricket Ireland chief Deutrom has said that the country has seen a shortfall in funding from the ICC and had to make some tough decisions.

“The first area of prioritisation for 2020, has been white-ball cricket over red ball,” Deutrom said in a statement on the Cricket Ireland website.

“Like all Irish cricket fans, we would love nothing more than to be competing on all three fronts - Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Unfortunately, our financial constraints have led us to cut the home Test match next year.

“As the Test does not form part of the World Test Championship, the one-off match lacks context. For effectively a ‘friendly’, the expected costs for hosting the Test would be over €1 million, with little expectation of creating revenue streams to cover the costs of hosting.”

Ireland will be hosting Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan for limited-overs assignments before touring England.

“Those tough decisions also include having to prioritise some white-ball cricket over others,” Deutrom said.

“With Bangladesh and NZ coming over for important ODIs, it makes sense to extend their tours with complementary T20Is. Similarly, Pakistan is the No. 1 T20I team in the world and have proven popular visitors here over the years.”

“However, we have notified the Afghanistan Cricket Board that we shall not be in a position to host them for the five planned T20Is in 2020. We have been regular and frequent opponents of the Afghans every year for a long time now, and we shall be again in future. However, needs must at this juncture to ensure we are operating as a responsible governing body operating within our means.”

“The ODIs and remaining T20Is next year both have greater context and direct connections to two upcoming World Cups. The T20Is will form essential match play experience leading into the T20 World Cup in October, while the ODIs will become important with the start of the new World Cup Super League next year, which is the next 50-over World Cup’s qualification process. This will mean that in 2020, three of the Bangladesh ODIs and the three New Zealand ODIs next year directly count towards world cup qualification.”