‘Cricket seldom works likes that’: Kirsten explains why IPL team owners employ ‘new coaches’, make big changes to squad

Former India coach Gary Kirtsen has opened up on style of coaching in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former South African cricketer is widely known for guiding Team India to 2011 World Cup triumph. However, his stints with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL were not as happening as his tenure with the national side.

In an interview with Times Now, Kirsten spoke about his coaching experience in the cash-rich tournament and revealed his observations. He said several franchises owners usually rope in new coaches and make major changes to the squad, hoping a quick change in fortunes.

ALSO READ | 'India did not respect the series. Did not respect Test cricket either': Former English cricketer on cancelled 5th Test

“Coaching is very different in the IPL than in any other environment. I’m really enjoying coaching in T20 cricket which requires a different set of skills compared to working with an international team. I think the most successful IPL coaches have been able to create continuity with their playing squad. The relationship between the coach and the owner and the systems they co-create is vital to sustainable success,” Kirsten was quoted as saying.

“I believe too many owners employ new coaches and make big changes to their playing squad in the hope that there will be a quick turnaround of results and then ongoing success. Cricket seldom works likes that, especially with the margins for winning and losing so small in an IPL game,” he added.

Kirsten isn’t associated with any IPL or national team as a coach. When asked if he is interested to re-apply for the post of India’s head coach after the end of Ravi Shastri’s stint later this year, he said,

ALSO READ | 'Felt like they had no faith in my skill. I was shocked': Kuldeep laments lack of communication and game time with KKR

“Not at this stage. I'm involved in a business called CoachED (www.coachedcricket.com) which focuses on providing access to online coaching certification for coaches in academies, schools and associate countries. I'm passionate about coach education and I know, with personal experience, the value of quality coaching for any player. CoachED has afforded me the privileged opportunity to serve the game globally and work with young aspiring coaches.”